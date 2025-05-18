IPL 2025 RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Match 59 of IPL 2025 will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18, featuring a clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.
As the league stage draws to a close, both teams are eager to grab crucial points. Rajasthan Royals have struggled this season, managing only three wins from twelve matches and currently sitting ninth in the standings.
In contrast, Punjab Kings have gained significant momentum, registering seven wins in eleven games and securing a strong position in the upper half of the table.
While the historical rivalry slightly tilts in Rajasthan Royals’ favor with a 16-12 lead, Punjab Kings' current form makes them strong contenders to overturn that trend.
|IPL 2025 RR vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The RR vs PBKS match is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, 2025.
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
What time will the toss take place for the RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 will be held at 3:00 pm IST.
When will the RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 start?
The RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the RR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 in India?
The RR vs PBKS match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the RR vs PBKS match live in India?
You can stream the RR vs PBKS match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.