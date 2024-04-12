IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: PBKS vs RR Playing 11, live match time,streaming





In Match 28 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh on April 13 (Saturday). Whole RR will focus on better execution of their strategies for a swift turnaround against a highly inconsistent yet capable PBKS in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

The Royals had an excellent chance to register their fifth win on the trot and consolidate their pole position, but Rashid Khan's daring assault helped Gujarat Titans snatch a last-ball victory on Wednesday. It might have come as a rude shock for the Royals at Fort Jaipur, and as such, they would want to treat it as an aberration and dish out a more refined outing against the Punjab side.

Coming back to team dynamics, it remains to be seen whether Liam Livingstone has regained his fitness or not. If not, Punjab Kings are expected to play the same Playing 11 that lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan, meanwhile, expected to bring Sandeep Sharma as impact player given the pacer played for Punjab in the past and also due to his death bowling prowess.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR Playing 11 prediction

bShikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Harpreet Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

(Impact sub: Chris Woakes/Nathan Ellis/Sikander Raza)

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab vs Rahjasthan head-to-head

Total matches played: 26

Rajasthan Royals won: 15

Punjab Kings won: 11

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Match 27 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the PBKS vs RR live toss take place on Saturday (April 13)?

In IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the PBKS vs RR live match start on April 13?

The Punjab vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 13 at Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broaRRasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the PBKS vs RR IPL match in India for free.