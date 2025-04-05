Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MS Dhoni's parents make rare appearance in Chennai, sparks retirement talks

MS Dhoni's parents make rare appearance in Chennai, sparks retirement talks

No official announcement or hints have been provided by Dhoni or CSK, but knowing Dhoni's history, he can call his career without anyone knowing much about his plans

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

In a rare moment, MS Dhoni’s father Pan Singh Dhoni and mother Devika Devi were seen attending Chennai Super Kings’ match versus Delhi Capitals at MS Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, which made his fans believe that the CSK great might be calling curtains on his Indian Premier League career after the match today. Notably, Dhoni has been suffering from a knee issue since 2023 and has been coming out to bat for CSK only in the death overs. While many fans started to question his place in the team, the recent pictures have everyone on their toes.
 
However, no official announcement or hints have been provided by Dhoni or CSK, but knowing Dhoni’s history, he can call his career without anyone knowing much about his plans. Dhoni was also reported to lead CSK today. 
 
 
Gaikwad clears fitness test, leads CSK 
Speculation around MS Dhoni returning to lead Chennai Super Kings  was put to rest as Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out for the toss against Rajasthan Royals. Gaikwad, who had sustained a blow to his elbow in the previous match, confirmed he was fit and ready, saying, “My elbow is good, eager to go.”

Dhoni sticks to wicketkeeping duties 
With Gaikwad fit, Dhoni resumed his usual wicketkeeping role. The 43-year-old veteran, who has been under the spotlight for his future in the Indian Premier League, is likely to make his presence felt during the run chase.
 
Fleming defends Dhoni’s late entry 
CSK head coach Stephen Fleming defended Dhoni’s decision to bat at No 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, explaining that physical limitations play a role. “His knees aren't what they used to be. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick, so he will gauge on the day what he can give us,” Fleming said.
 

MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

