Pant to Axar: Delhi Capitals' probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

In the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, out of all ten participating teams, only four teams have been unable to lift the trophy. One such team is the Delhi-based franchise, Delhi Capitals. Capitals is one of the eight original franchises and was previously known as Delhi Daredevils before the name change in 2018. Now, with the IPL 2025 auction around the corner, they will be hoping to create the best possible team to win their maiden title. But before the auction, Capitals have to finalise who they will retain before the October 31 deadline for the official announcement of the list. Let’s take a look at Delhi Capitals’ possible retention list ahead of the mega auction.
Rishabh Pant
The Indian wicket-keeper batter has been an integral part of DC’s team set-up for quite some time now. They even rewarded him with the captaincy for being such an important member of the team. DC has a lot of faith in Pant, as they even retained him after his life-threatening accident back in 2022. According to the initial reports, Pant is DC’s top priority in the retention list, meaning the southpaw can fetch Rs 18 crore if handed the top spot in the list.
|Rishabh Pant stats for DC
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|111
|17
|3284
|128*
|35.31
|148.93
|1
|18
|296
|154
|75
|23
|2024
|13
|2
|446
|88*
|40.55
|155.4
|0
|3
|36
|25
|11
|5
|2022
|14
|2
|340
|44
|30.91
|151.79
|0
|0
|35
|16
|8
|4
|2021
|16
|4
|419
|58*
|34.91
|128.52
|0
|3
|42
|10
|10
|3
|2020
|14
|3
|343
|56
|31.18
|113.95
|0
|1
|31
|9
|13
|0
|2019
|16
|3
|488
|78*
|37.53
|162.66
|0
|3
|37
|27
|18
|6
|2018
|14
|1
|684
|128*
|52.61
|173.6
|1
|5
|68
|37
|4
|2
|2017
|14
|0
|366
|97
|26.14
|165.61
|0
|2
|28
|24
|8
|3
|2016
|10
|2
|198
|69
|24.75
|130.26
|0
|1
|19
|6
|3
|0
Kuldeep Yadav
The Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is known for his economical spells and for picking crucial wickets during all three phases of the game. DC can retain him as he can turn the ball on any surface. He can be awarded the second spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore.
|Kuldeep Yadavt stats for DC
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|84
|1746
|2390
|87
|4/14
|27.47
|8.21
|20.07
|4
|0
|2024
|11
|258
|374
|16
|4/55
|23.38
|8.7
|16.13
|1
|0
|2023
|14
|294
|361
|10
|2/15
|36.1
|7.37
|29.4
|0
|0
|2022
|14
|298
|419
|21
|4/14
|19.95
|8.44
|14.19
|2
|0
Jake Fraser-McGurk
More From This Section
The young Australian explosive opener Jake Fraser-McGurk can be DC’s third-choice on the retention list, as his ability to score quick runs can be a useful skill to have while playing half of the season on the batting-friendly pitch of Delhi. He will get Rs 11 crore if retained in the third spot.
|Jake Fraser-McGurk stats for DC
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|9
|0
|330
|84
|36.67
|234.04
|0
|4
|32
|28
|5
|2024
|9
|0
|330
|84
|36.67
|234.04
|0
|4
|32
|28
|5
Axar Patel
The bowling all-rounder has been a match-winner for any team he plays for and has saved DC from a number of tough situations with both bat and ball. He was even named the player of the match during the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup this year. DC can prioritise having a utility player like Axar in the team and offer him the fourth spot on the retention list for Rs 18 crore.
|Axar Patel stats for DC
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|150
|3099
|3758
|123
|4/21
|30.55
|7.28
|25.2
|1
|0
|2024
|14
|264
|337
|11
|2/25
|30.64
|7.66
|24
|0
|0
|2023
|14
|282
|338
|11
|2/13
|30.73
|7.19
|25.64
|0
|0
|2022
|13
|258
|321
|6
|02/10/24
|53.5
|7.47
|43
|0
|0
|2021
|12
|276
|306
|15
|3/21
|20.4
|6.65
|18.4
|0
|0
|2020
|15
|306
|327
|9
|2/18
|36.33
|6.41
|34
|0
|0
|2019
|14
|306
|364
|10
|2/22
|36.4
|7.13
|30.6
|0
|0
Tristan Stubbs
The South African batter Tristan Stubbs is apparently one of the names DC is considering for the retention list for IPL 2025. Stubbs’ ability to switch gears while batting makes him an important player to have in the middle order. He can be offered the fifth spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore.
DC squad for IPL 2024 with their salary
|Tristan Stubbs stats for DC
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|18
|6
|405
|71*
|36.82
|173.82
|0
|3
|26
|26
|7
|2024
|14
|6
|378
|71*
|54
|190.91
|0
|3
|24
|26
|7
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Mitchell Marsh
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹6,50,00,000.00
|David Warner
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹6,25,00,000.00
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹5,25,00,000.00
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|Lalit Yadav
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹65,00,000.00
|Lungisani Ngidi
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹50,00,000.00
|Yash Dhull
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹50,00,000.00
|Pravin Dubey
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹50,00,000.00
|Mukesh Kumar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹5,50,00,000.00
|Ishant Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹50,00,000.00
|Rishabh Pant
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹16,00,00,000.00
|Prithvi Shaw
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹7,50,00,000.00
|Abhishek Porel
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹20,00,000.00
|Axar Patel
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹9,00,00,000.00
|Anrich Nortje
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹6,50,00,000.00
|Vicky Ostwal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000.00
|Kumar Kushagra
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹7,20,00,000.00
|Jhye Richardson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹5,00,00,000.00
|Harry Brook
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹4,00,00,000.00
|Sumit Kumar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹1,00,00,000.00
|Shai Hope
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹75,00,000.00
|Tristan Stubbs
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹50,00,000.00
|Ricky Bhui
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹20,00,000.00
|Swastik Chhikara
|Indian
|Batter
|₹20,00,000.00
|Rasikh Dar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000.00