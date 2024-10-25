Pant to Axar: Delhi Capitals' probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Business Standard
Before the IPL 2025 auction, Capitals have to finalise who they will retain before the October 31 deadline for the official announcement of the list

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals. Photo: Sportzpics

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

In the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, out of all ten participating teams, only four teams have been unable to lift the trophy. One such team is the Delhi-based franchise, Delhi Capitals. Capitals is one of the eight original franchises and was previously known as Delhi Daredevils before the name change in 2018. Now, with the IPL 2025 auction around the corner, they will be hoping to create the best possible team to win their maiden title. But before the auction, Capitals have to finalise who they will retain before the October 31 deadline for the official announcement of the list. Let’s take a look at Delhi Capitals’ possible retention list ahead of the mega auction. 
 
Rishabh Pant 
The Indian wicket-keeper batter has been an integral part of DC’s team set-up for quite some time now. They even rewarded him with the captaincy for being such an important member of the team. DC has a lot of faith in Pant, as they even retained him after his life-threatening accident back in 2022. According to the initial reports, Pant is DC’s top priority in the retention list, meaning the southpaw can fetch Rs 18 crore if handed the top spot in the list. 
Rishabh Pant stats for DC
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Career 111 17 3284 128* 35.31 148.93 1 18 296 154 75 23
2024 13 2 446 88* 40.55 155.4 0 3 36 25 11 5
2022 14 2 340 44 30.91 151.79 0 0 35 16 8 4
2021 16 4 419 58* 34.91 128.52 0 3 42 10 10 3
2020 14 3 343 56 31.18 113.95 0 1 31 9 13 0
2019 16 3 488 78* 37.53 162.66 0 3 37 27 18 6
2018 14 1 684 128* 52.61 173.6 1 5 68 37 4 2
2017 14 0 366 97 26.14 165.61 0 2 28 24 8 3
2016 10 2 198 69 24.75 130.26 0 1 19 6 3 0
 
Kuldeep Yadav 
The Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is known for his economical spells and for picking crucial wickets during all three phases of the game. DC can retain him as he can turn the ball on any surface. He can be awarded the second spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore. 
Kuldeep Yadavt stats for DC
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
Career 84 1746 2390 87 4/14 27.47 8.21 20.07 4 0
2024 11 258 374 16 4/55 23.38 8.7 16.13 1 0
2023 14 294 361 10 2/15 36.1 7.37 29.4 0 0
2022 14 298 419 21 4/14 19.95 8.44 14.19 2 0
Jake Fraser-McGurk 

The young Australian explosive opener Jake Fraser-McGurk can be DC’s third-choice on the retention list, as his ability to score quick runs can be a useful skill to have while playing half of the season on the batting-friendly pitch of Delhi. He will get Rs 11 crore if retained in the third spot. 
Jake Fraser-McGurk stats for DC
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT
Career 9 0 330 84 36.67 234.04 0 4 32 28 5
2024 9 0 330 84 36.67 234.04 0 4 32 28 5
Axar Patel 
The bowling all-rounder has been a match-winner for any team he plays for and has saved DC from a number of tough situations with both bat and ball. He was even named the player of the match during the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup this year. DC can prioritise having a utility player like Axar in the team and offer him the fourth spot on the retention list for Rs 18 crore. 
Axar Patel stats for DC
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
Career 150 3099 3758 123 4/21 30.55 7.28 25.2 1 0
2024 14 264 337 11 2/25 30.64 7.66 24 0 0
2023 14 282 338 11 2/13 30.73 7.19 25.64 0 0
2022 13 258 321 6 02/10/24 53.5 7.47 43 0 0
2021 12 276 306 15 3/21 20.4 6.65 18.4 0 0
2020 15 306 327 9 2/18 36.33 6.41 34 0 0
2019 14 306 364 10 2/22 36.4 7.13 30.6 0 0
Tristan Stubbs 
The South African batter Tristan Stubbs is apparently one of the names DC is considering for the retention list for IPL 2025. Stubbs’ ability to switch gears while batting makes him an important player to have in the middle order. He can be offered the fifth spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore. 
Tristan Stubbs stats for DC
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT
Career 18 6 405 71* 36.82 173.82 0 3 26 26 7
2024 14 6 378 71* 54 190.91 0 3 24 26 7
  DC squad for IPL 2024 with their salary 
Player Nationality Role Price
Mitchell Marsh Overseas All-Rounder ₹6,50,00,000.00
David Warner Overseas Batsman ₹6,25,00,000.00
Syed Khaleel Ahmed Indian Bowler ₹5,25,00,000.00
Kuldeep Yadav Indian Bowler ₹2,00,00,000.00
Lalit Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹65,00,000.00
Lungisani Ngidi Overseas Bowler ₹50,00,000.00
Yash Dhull Indian All-Rounder ₹50,00,000.00
Pravin Dubey Indian All-Rounder ₹50,00,000.00
Mukesh Kumar Indian Bowler ₹5,50,00,000.00
Ishant Sharma Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000.00
Rishabh Pant Indian Wicket Keeper ₹16,00,00,000.00
Prithvi Shaw Indian Batsman ₹7,50,00,000.00
Abhishek Porel Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000.00
Axar Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹9,00,00,000.00
Anrich Nortje Overseas Bowler ₹6,50,00,000.00
Vicky Ostwal Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000.00
Kumar Kushagra Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹7,20,00,000.00
Jhye Richardson Overseas Bowler ₹5,00,00,000.00
Harry Brook Overseas Batter ₹4,00,00,000.00
Sumit Kumar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000.00
Shai Hope Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹75,00,000.00
Tristan Stubbs Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000.00
Ricky Bhui Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000.00
Swastik Chhikara Indian Batter ₹20,00,000.00
Rasikh Dar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000.00
   

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

