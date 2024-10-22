Bumrah to Hardik: MI's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after releasing the official guidelines for player retention ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction earlier this month, has directed all ten teams to submit their finalised retention lists by October 31, 2024.
One team under particular scrutiny is the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, known for its star-studded lineup and a retention list eagerly anticipated by fans. Despite heavy spending in the previous auction, Mumbai finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2024, prompting significant changes in the team's management ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Unlike other teams focusing on whom to retain, Mumbai are expected to concentrate more on whom to release. With this in mind, let us take a closer look at Mumbai's possible retention strategy for IPL 2025.
Jasprit Bumrah
Probably one of the best fast bowler in the sport of cricket, the Indian pacer will be a sure-shot name on MI’s official retention list. Bumrah has been one of the most important players in MI’s success after his debut in 2015, and with the level of skills and experience Bumrah brings, fans should not be surprised if the team management decides to retain him at the number one spot for Rs 18 crore.
|Jasprit Bumrah stats for MI
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|133
|3053
|3714
|165
|05/10
|22.51
|7.3
|18.5
|2
|2
|2024
|13
|311
|336
|20
|5/21
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|2022
|14
|320
|383
|15
|05/10
|25.53
|7.18
|21.33
|0
|1
|2021
|14
|330
|410
|21
|3/36
|19.52
|7.45
|15.71
|0
|0
|2020
|15
|360
|404
|27
|4/14
|14.96
|6.73
|13.33
|2
|0
|2019
|16
|370
|409
|19
|3/20
|21.52
|6.63
|19.47
|0
|0
|2018
|14
|324
|372
|17
|3/15
|21.88
|6.88
|19.05
|0
|0
|2017
|16
|356
|439
|20
|03/07
|21.95
|7.39
|17.8
|0
|0
|2016
|14
|312
|406
|15
|3/13
|27.06
|7.8
|20.8
|0
|0
|2015
|4
|90
|184
|3
|1/38
|61.33
|12.26
|30
|0
|0
|2014
|11
|238
|301
|5
|2/22
|60.2
|7.58
|47.6
|0
|0
|2013
|2
|42
|70
|3
|3/32
|23.33
|10
|14
|0
|0
Hardik Pandya
In what can be one of the most talked-about transfers in the history of IPL, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his return to MI from Gujarat Titans (GT) during the IPL 2024 auction after leaving the side back in 2022. During his two years away from MI, Pandya led the GT side to a trophy and a final in their first two seasons. Pandya’s return to MI became a little controversial after the MI team management decided to replace Rohit with him as the captain of the franchise. The move did not work last season. Pandya’s achievements in international cricket since then showed the Baroda all-rounder has the skills. Hardik is expected to get a pay cut after being retained in the number two spot for Rs 14 crore.
|Hardik Pandya stats for MI
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|137
|40
|2525
|91
|28.69
|145.62
|0
|10
|189
|136
|69
|2024
|14
|1
|216
|46
|18
|143.05
|0
|0
|17
|11
|4
|2021
|12
|2
|127
|40*
|14.11
|113.39
|0
|0
|11
|5
|4
|2020
|14
|5
|281
|60*
|35.12
|178.98
|0
|1
|14
|25
|6
|2019
|16
|6
|402
|91
|44.66
|191.42
|0
|1
|28
|29
|11
|2018
|13
|4
|260
|50
|28.88
|133.33
|0
|1
|20
|11
|8
|2017
|17
|9
|250
|35*
|35.71
|156.25
|0
|0
|11
|20
|12
|2016
|11
|2
|44
|9
|6.28
|69.84
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|2015
|9
|3
|112
|61*
|22.4
|180.64
|0
|1
|9
|8
|6
Ishan Kishan
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter can be MI’s choice for the third spot in the retention list as, despite being outcast by BCCI earlier this year, the southpaw has been amassing runs everywhere he plays, and with the kind of record he has with MI, they will not think twice before retaining him at the number three spot for Rs 11 crore.
|Ishan Kishan stats for MI
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|105
|6
|2644
|99
|28.43
|135.87
|0
|16
|255
|119
|51
|5
|2024
|14
|0
|320
|69
|22.86
|148.84
|0
|1
|35
|16
|9
|0
|2023
|16
|0
|454
|75
|30.27
|142.77
|0
|3
|54
|18
|10
|3
|2022
|14
|1
|418
|81*
|32.15
|120.11
|0
|3
|45
|11
|13
|0
|2021
|10
|1
|241
|84
|26.77
|133.88
|0
|2
|21
|10
|3
|0
|2020
|14
|4
|516
|99
|57.33
|145.76
|0
|4
|36
|30
|1
|0
|2019
|7
|0
|101
|28
|16.83
|101
|0
|0
|8
|4
|2
|0
|2018
|14
|0
|275
|62
|22.91
|149.45
|0
|2
|22
|17
|9
|2
Rohit Sharma
Ever since he was removed from captaincy despite leading the team to five titles (joint-most with CSK), the news of Rohit Sharma leaving MI has been making rounds on the internet. But after India’s ICC T20 World Cup win earlier this year, the Indian skipper seemed to be more at ease with the situation in the MI camp, and if the rumours do not turn out to be true, Rohit can be retained at the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.
|Rohit Sharma stats for MI
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|257
|29
|6628
|109*
|29.72
|131.14
|2
|43
|599
|280
|101
|2024
|14
|1
|417
|105*
|32.08
|150
|1
|1
|45
|23
|3
|2023
|16
|0
|332
|65
|20.75
|132.8
|0
|2
|35
|17
|1
|2022
|14
|0
|268
|48
|19.14
|120.18
|0
|0
|28
|13
|7
|2021
|13
|0
|381
|63
|29.3
|127.42
|0
|1
|33
|14
|1
|2020
|12
|0
|332
|80
|27.66
|127.69
|0
|3
|27
|19
|6
|2019
|15
|1
|405
|67
|28.92
|128.57
|0
|2
|52
|10
|4
|2018
|14
|2
|286
|94
|23.83
|133.02
|0
|2
|25
|12
|8
|2017
|17
|2
|333
|67
|23.78
|121.97
|0
|3
|31
|9
|10
|2016
|14
|3
|489
|85*
|44.45
|132.88
|0
|5
|49
|16
|2
|2015
|16
|2
|482
|98*
|34.42
|144.74
|0
|3
|41
|21
|5
|2014
|15
|2
|390
|59*
|30
|129.13
|0
|3
|31
|16
|5
|2013
|19
|5
|538
|79*
|38.42
|131.54
|0
|4
|35
|28
|7
|2012
|17
|2
|433
|109*
|30.92
|126.6
|1
|3
|39
|18
|13
|2011
|16
|3
|372
|87
|33.81
|125.25
|0
|3
|32
|13
|7
Surya Kumar Yadav
The new Mr 360 degree, the new Indian skipper in T20 Internationals and the highest-ranked batter in T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav has more than enough accolades to justify why he should be retained by any team he plays for. Moreover, with MI looking to win their first trophy since 2020, they need their experienced players. If retained, Surya can play a monumental role in that. However, at what position MI will retain him can be a little debatable. Our prediction would be number five for Rs 14 crore.
|Suryakumar Yadav stats for MI
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|150
|23
|3594
|103*
|32.38
|145.33
|2
|24
|385
|130
|68
|2024
|11
|1
|345
|102*
|34.5
|167.48
|1
|3
|36
|18
|4
|2023
|16
|2
|605
|103*
|43.21
|181.14
|1
|5
|65
|28
|6
|2022
|8
|1
|303
|68*
|43.29
|145.67
|0
|3
|23
|16
|3
|2021
|14
|0
|317
|82
|22.64
|143.43
|0
|2
|40
|10
|5
|2020
|16
|3
|480
|79*
|40
|145.01
|0
|4
|61
|11
|8
|2019
|16
|2
|424
|71*
|32.61
|130.86
|0
|2
|45
|10
|9
|2018
|14
|0
|512
|72
|36.57
|133.33
|0
|4
|61
|16
|8
|2012
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0