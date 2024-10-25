Russell to Narine: KKR's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

The preparations for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will officially begin with its mega auction later in November, but before that, teams will have to submit their official retention list to BCCI by the end of this month, i.e., October 31, 2024. While all teams are busy finalising their list, one team whose list will be one of the most awaited among the fans would be the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Kolkata-based franchise won their third title after beating SRH in the IPL 2024 final. The team is filled with star players, which means picking the best possible names will require a lot of brainstorming by the team management. But who are the top contenders to make the cut for KKR? Let’s take a look.
Andre Russell
The West Indian hard-hitting all-rounder has been one of the key players in KKR’s recent success. His ability to score quick runs and take wickets in the middle overs makes him a prime candidate for making it to KKR’s official retention list for IPL 2025. As per reports, Russell can be awarded the top spot on the retention list with Rs 18 crore as his contract amount.
|Andre Russell stats for KKR
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|126
|20
|2484
|88*
|29.22
|174.93
|0
|11
|170
|209
|35
|2024
|14
|2
|222
|64*
|31.71
|185
|0
|1
|20
|16
|3
|2023
|14
|3
|227
|42
|20.64
|145.51
|0
|0
|13
|18
|6
|2022
|14
|3
|335
|70*
|37.22
|174.48
|0
|1
|18
|32
|2
|2021
|10
|2
|183
|54
|26.14
|152.5
|0
|1
|14
|14
|2
|2020
|10
|0
|117
|25
|13
|144.44
|0
|0
|9
|9
|2
|2019
|14
|4
|510
|80*
|56.66
|204.81
|0
|4
|31
|52
|4
|2018
|16
|3
|316
|88*
|28.72
|184.79
|0
|1
|17
|31
|8
|2016
|12
|1
|188
|39*
|26.85
|164.91
|0
|0
|10
|15
|2
|2015
|13
|2
|326
|66
|36.22
|192.89
|0
|3
|35
|19
|6
|2014
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shreyas Iyer
The Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to their first title after 2014 and third overall title earlier this year, can be rewarded with the second spot on the retention list for Rs 14 crore. His exceptional leadership skills and ability to control the match's pace in the middle order can prove useful for KKR in their title defence.
|Shreyas Iyer stats for KKR
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|115
|18
|3127
|96
|32.24
|127.48
|0
|21
|271
|113
|49
|2024
|14
|5
|351
|58*
|39
|146.86
|0
|2
|34
|14
|10
|2023
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2022
|14
|1
|401
|85
|30.85
|134.56
|0
|3
|41
|11
|5
More From This Section
Nitish Rana
One of the most consistent performers for KKR, Rana has been a team man ever since he joined the side. He even led the team during IPL 2023 when Shreyas Iyer got injured before the tournament. Rana can be offered the third spot on the retention list for Rs 11 crore.
|Nitish Rana stats for KKR
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|107
|9
|2636
|87
|28.65
|135.04
|0
|18
|234
|132
|24
|2024
|2
|0
|42
|33
|21
|123.53
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2023
|14
|1
|413
|75
|31.77
|140.96
|0
|3
|39
|20
|3
|2022
|14
|1
|361
|57
|27.77
|143.82
|0
|2
|29
|22
|6
|2021
|17
|3
|383
|80
|29.46
|121.97
|0
|2
|34
|17
|4
|2020
|14
|0
|352
|87
|25.14
|138.58
|0
|3
|43
|12
|2
|2019
|14
|1
|344
|85*
|34.4
|146.38
|0
|3
|27
|21
|3
|2018
|15
|2
|304
|59
|23.38
|131.03
|0
|1
|26
|14
|2
Sunil Narine
The West Indian bowling all-rounder joined KKR in 2012 and has been with them ever since. He was part of KKR’s three title-winning teams. Along with his bowling, he has proved himself as quite an exceptional opener with the ability to score quick runs during the powerplay. It will not be a surprise to anyone if KKR’s team management decides to retain him at the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.
|Sunil Narine stats for KKR
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|177
|4076
|4571
|180
|5/19
|25.39
|6.73
|22.64
|7
|1
|2024
|15
|330
|368
|17
|2/22
|21.65
|6.69
|19.41
|0
|0
|2023
|14
|288
|383
|11
|3/33
|34.82
|7.98
|26.18
|0
|0
|2022
|14
|336
|312
|9
|2/21
|34.67
|5.57
|37.33
|0
|0
|2021
|14
|336
|361
|16
|4/21
|22.56
|6.44
|21
|1
|0
|2020
|10
|228
|302
|5
|2/28
|60.4
|7.94
|45.6
|0
|0
|2019
|12
|266
|347
|10
|2/19
|34.7
|7.82
|26.6
|0
|0
|2018
|16
|366
|467
|17
|3/18
|27.47
|7.65
|21.52
|0
|0
|2017
|16
|354
|412
|10
|2/29
|41.2
|6.98
|35.4
|0
|0
|2016
|11
|257
|304
|11
|3/26
|27.63
|7.09
|23.36
|0
|0
|2015
|8
|192
|234
|7
|4/19
|33.42
|7.31
|27.42
|1
|0
|2014
|16
|384
|407
|21
|4/20
|19.38
|6.35
|18.28
|2
|0
|2013
|16
|384
|350
|22
|4/13
|15.9
|5.46
|17.45
|2
|0
|2012
|15
|355
|324
|24
|5/19
|13.5
|5.47
|14.79
|1
|1
Rinku Singh
One of the hottest talents in T20 cricket, the explosive middle-order batter has proved himself as a match-winner for KKR in the last couple of seasons. KKR might find it tough to buy him back if they decide to let him go before the auction. Hence, he can be awarded Rs 14 crore with the fifth spot on the retention list.
KKR Full squad for IPL 2024 and their salary
|Rinku Singh stats for KKR
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|45
|11
|893
|67*
|30.79
|143.34
|0
|4
|67
|46
|30
|2024
|14
|2
|168
|26
|18.67
|148.67
|0
|0
|13
|8
|7
|2023
|14
|6
|474
|67*
|59.25
|149.53
|0
|4
|31
|29
|8
|2022
|7
|2
|174
|42*
|34.8
|148.72
|0
|0
|17
|7
|9
|2020
|1
|0
|11
|11
|11
|100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2019
|5
|1
|37
|30
|18.5
|108.82
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2018
|4
|0
|29
|16
|7.25
|93.54
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Shreyas Iyer
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹12,25,00,000.00
|Nitish Rana
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹8,00,00,000.00
|Rinku Singh
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹55,00,000.00
|Anukul Roy
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000.00
|Vaibhav Arora
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹60,00,000.00
|Suyash Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000.00
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Overseas
|Wicketkeeper
|₹50,00,000.00
|Jason Roy,
|Overseas
|Batsman