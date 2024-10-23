Siraj to Green: RCB's probable retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction

If there is one team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that has never lacked star power, it would be Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, despite having players like Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers play for them, the Bengaluru-based franchise has failed to capture the ultimate glory in the 17 seasons. They came close to winning the title by reaching the finals in 2009 and 2016 but could not cross the line in the final moments. With the IPL 2025 auction in sight, RCB will need to first form the best possible retention list before the October 31, 2024 deadline. Considering all these factors, let’s look at RCB’s possible retention list for season 18.
Virat Kohli
The first possible retention for RCB, with no second guesses, is none other than former RCB and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli started his IPL career with RCB in 2008 and has been with them ever since. It would be the biggest shock in the history of IPL if RCB decides to let the star batter go into the auction, and if he is retained, there is no other spot for him than number one for Rs 18 crore.
|Virat Kohli stats for RCB
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|252
|37
|8004
|113
|38.67
|131.97
|8
|55
|705
|272
|115
|2024
|15
|3
|741
|113*
|61.75
|154.7
|1
|5
|62
|38
|8
|2023
|14
|2
|639
|101*
|53.25
|139.82
|2
|6
|65
|16
|13
|2022
|16
|1
|341
|73
|22.73
|115.99
|0
|2
|32
|8
|9
|2021
|15
|1
|405
|72*
|28.92
|119.46
|0
|3
|43
|9
|8
|2020
|15
|4
|466
|90*
|42.36
|121.35
|0
|3
|23
|11
|3
|2019
|14
|0
|464
|100
|33.14
|141.46
|1
|2
|46
|13
|5
|2018
|14
|3
|530
|92*
|48.18
|139.1
|0
|4
|52
|18
|8
|2017
|10
|0
|308
|64
|30.8
|122.22
|0
|4
|23
|11
|6
|2016
|16
|4
|973
|113
|81.08
|152.03
|4
|7
|83
|38
|6
|2015
|16
|5
|505
|82*
|45.9
|130.82
|0
|3
|35
|23
|7
|2014
|14
|1
|359
|73
|27.61
|122.1
|0
|2
|23
|16
|7
|2013
|16
|2
|634
|99
|45.28
|138.73
|0
|6
|64
|22
|7
|2012
|16
|2
|364
|73*
|28
|111.65
|0
|2
|33
|9
|7
|2011
|16
|4
|557
|71
|46.41
|121.08
|0
|4
|55
|16
|7
|2010
|16
|2
|307
|58
|27.9
|144.81
|0
|1
|26
|12
|3
|2009
|16
|2
|246
|50
|22.36
|112.32
|0
|1
|22
|8
|9
|2008
|13
|1
|165
|38
|15
|105.09
|0
|0
|18
|4
|2
Glenn Maxwell
While the last season did not go as impressively as everyone expected, the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will still be one of the priority picks for RCB ahead of IPL 2025. Maxwell has the ability to change the game with both bat and ball, and his exceptional fielding skills only add to his reputation. If RCB wants to win their maiden title in season 18, they are more than likely to bank on Maxwell one more time and retain him at the number two spot for Rs 14 crore.
|Glenn Maxwell stats for RCB
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|134
|17
|2771
|95
|24.74
|156.73
|0
|18
|232
|160
|47
|2024
|10
|0
|52
|28
|5.78
|120.93
|0
|0
|6
|2
|3
|2023
|14
|2
|400
|77
|33.33
|183.49
|0
|5
|29
|31
|4
|2022
|13
|2
|301
|55
|27.36
|169.1
|0
|1
|31
|15
|5
|2021
|15
|2
|513
|78
|42.75
|144.1
|0
|6
|48
|21
|5
Md Siraj
The Indian pacer, Md Siraj, is one of the best rising stars in cricket at the moment. His ability to take wickets in all three phases of the game makes him a must-have player for any team, and since they already have him, they would not want to fight for him at the auction table but rather retain him straight away. RCB can offer Siraj the number three spot on their retention list for Rs 11 crore.
|Md Siraj stats for RCB
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|93
|1958
|2823
|93
|4/21
|30.35
|8.65
|21.05
|2
|0
|2024
|14
|324
|496
|15
|3/43
|33.07
|9.19
|21.6
|0
|0
|2023
|14
|300
|376
|19
|4/21
|19.79
|7.52
|15.79
|1
|0
|2022
|15
|306
|514
|9
|2/30
|57.11
|10.08
|34
|0
|0
|2021
|15
|312
|353
|11
|3/27
|32.09
|6.78
|28.36
|0
|0
|2020
|9
|163
|236
|11
|3/08
|21.45
|8.68
|14.81
|0
|0
|2019
|9
|169
|269
|7
|2/38
|38.42
|9.55
|24.14
|0
|0
|2018
|11
|246
|367
|11
|3/25
|33.36
|8.95
|22.36
|0
|0
Faf du Plessis
Ever since he joined the RCB camp, the former South African international has been the most consistent batter for the team. In addition, he is also the skipper of the Bengaluru-based side. Releasing him would mean RCB will not only need a replacement batter, but also a captain, meaning it is more than likely that RCB will retain him at the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.
|Faf du Plessis stats for RCB
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|145
|11
|4571
|96
|35.99
|136.37
|0
|37
|421
|166
|81
|2024
|15
|0
|438
|64
|29.2
|161.62
|0
|4
|47
|21
|8
|2023
|14
|1
|730
|84
|56.15
|153.68
|0
|8
|60
|36
|3
|2022
|16
|1
|468
|96
|31.2
|127.52
|0
|3
|49
|13
|4
Cameron Green
The Australian all-rounder has been a match-winner in recent times for any team he has played for, whether in franchise cricket or international cricket. Having players like Green in the squad strengthens both the batting and bowling of the team. RCB can be expected to retain Green for IPL 2025 at the number five spot for Rs 14 crore.
|Cameron Green stats for RCB
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|29
|11
|707
|100*
|41.59
|153.7
|1
|2
|62
|32
|10
|2024
|13
|4
|255
|46
|31.88
|143.26
|0
|0
|22
|10
|5
RCB squad in IPL 2024
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Virat Kohli
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹15,00,00,000.00
|Glenn Maxwell
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹11,00,00,000.00
|Faf Du Plessis
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹7,00,00,000.00
|Mohammed Siraj
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹7,00,00,000.00
|Dinesh Karthik
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹5,50,00,000.00
|Anuj Rawat
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹3,40,00,000.00
|Mahipal Lomror
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹95,00,000.00
|Karn Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹50,00,000.00
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹30,00,000.00
|Akash Deep
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000.00
|Will Jacks
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹3,20,00,000.00
|Reece Topley
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹1,90,00,000.00
|Himanshu Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000.00
|Manoj Bhandage
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000.00
|Vyshak Vijaykumar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000.00
|Mayank Dagar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹1,80,00,000.00
|Alzarri Joseph
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹11,50,00,000.00
|Yash Dayal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹5,00,00,000.00
|Lockie Ferguson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|Tom Curran
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹1,50,00,000.00
|Saurav Chuahan
|Indian
|Batter
|₹20,00,000.00
|Swapnil Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000.00