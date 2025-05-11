Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ponting convinced foreign players to stay back: PBKS CEO Satish Menon

With most of their core players still in the country, Punjab Kings are now well-positioned to resume their IPL campaign strongly

Ponting with PBKS players

Ponting with PBKS players (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a dramatic turn of events following the sudden ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting showcased remarkable leadership by choosing not to board his flight home to Australia, despite already being on the plane. According to PTI, sources within the franchise revealed that Ponting disembarked at the last moment, recognising his role in steadying a squad unsettled by the escalating geopolitical tension. 
 
Team CEO Satish Menon said that Ponting’s calm presence and words of reassurance played a critical role in preventing foreign players from panicking. Several overseas cricketers, particularly the Australian contingent, were reportedly anxious and keen to leave India after their match in Dharamsala was abandoned. Ponting’s intervention, team insiders said, was instrumental in convincing them to stay back following the ceasefire announcement.
 
 
Ponting disembarks flight, calms nerves
 
Just as the ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, Ricky Ponting was minutes away from taking off to Australia. In a dramatic decision, he stepped off the aircraft, choosing to remain in Delhi to provide reassurance and stability to his team. Passengers on board, including foreign players, were reportedly anxious about the possibility of an all-out war. Ponting’s return immediately shifted the mood within the Punjab Kings camp.

Pep talk that made the difference
 
Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon highlighted that it took a figure of Ponting’s stature and calm temperament to prevent a possible exodus. He said the former Australian captain delivered a pep talk that steadied the nerves of overseas players, especially Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis and Xavier Bartlett, who had just made the tense journey from Dharamsala to Delhi after their match was abandoned.
 
Foreign players reassured, most stay put
 
The foreign contingent, naturally unaccustomed to war-like situations, had been preparing to fly out amid fears of escalation. According to a team source, Stoinis had been leading calls to leave immediately, but Ponting’s intervention changed their minds. Only South African all-rounder Marco Jansen proceeded to depart, though he remains in transit in Dubai, within easy reach should the IPL resume soon.
 
Playoff hopes alive amid uncertainty
 
With most of their core players still in the country, Punjab Kings are now well-positioned to resume their IPL campaign strongly. Under the new leadership duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting, the franchise is on the brink of its first playoff appearance since 2014. The abandoned match against Delhi Capitals — in which Punjab had raced to 122 for 1 in just 10.1 overs — will resume at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue and date.
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

