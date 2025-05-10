Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / BCCI to discuss options for resuming IPL on Sunday: Rajeev Shukla

BCCI to discuss options for resuming IPL on Sunday: Rajeev Shukla

Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to the conflict. With the Dharamsala airport shut, players, support staff of both teams travelled by bus

Rajeev Shukla,Rajeev

A total of 12 League stage matches and four play-off stage matches are yet to be played in the tournament. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Saturday said the Board officials and IPL Governing Council will discuss on Sunday the best possible schedule to complete the suspended T20 League following the announcement of an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Board was forced to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, with 16 matches remaining, as the India-Pakistan border conflict threatened to grow into a full-blown war following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor.

"The war has stopped. In the new situation BCCI office bearers, officials and IPL Governing Council, will discuss the matter tomorrow (Sunday) and take a call. We will see which can be the best schedule to complete the tournament," Shukla told PTI Videos.

 

It was being speculated that the League could be moved to Southern Indian cities Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad but Shukla said such an option was perhaps relevant in the scenario of a continued military conflict.

"That was an option when war was going on. There are many options which have been discussed. The ceasefire has just been announced, give some time to us, we will discuss and then only a decision will be taken," Shukla said.

Also Read

BCCI

BCCI eyes hosting rights for 2027 World Test Championship final in India

Alcohol on flight

Delhi excise department targets eateries selling liquor without licence

Security, Srinagar Security

Operation Sindoor LIVE: Govt sources deny reports of LoC shelling now or blasts in Srinagar

ICAI India

ICAI reschedules CA exams to May 16-24 after security situation improves

Cabinet committee on security, bangladesh India, Indian government

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after India-Pak military understanding

A total of 12 League stage matches and four play-off stage matches are yet to be played in the tournament.

Most of the foreign recruits, who compete in the League for different teams, have already left the country.

Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to the conflict. With the Dharamsala airport shut, players and support staff of both teams travelled by bus to Jalandhar and then boarded a train to Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BCCI's Plan B for IPL 2025

When will IPL 2025 resume after Indo-Pak ceasefire? What is BCCI's Plan B?

PBKS grateful for safe evacuation

PBKS thanks BCCI, IPL, and authorities for ensuring players' safety

Jos Buttler

Buttler, Archer among English players who left India after IPL put on hold

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players during match number 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala

IPL 2025: PBKS, DC players evacuated from Dharamsala to Delhi via Jalandhar

IPL 2025 Purple Cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad to Trent Boult: Top contenders for Purple Cap in IPL 2025

Topics : IPL 2025 IPL News BCCI media rights BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon