Friday, May 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: PBKS, DC players evacuated from Dharamsala to Delhi via Jalandhar

IPL 2025: PBKS, DC players evacuated from Dharamsala to Delhi via Jalandhar

As a precaution, the BCCI suspended the ongoing IPL 2025 season, citing the primacy of national interest

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players during match number 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players during match number 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a dramatic turn of events, the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals squads were evacuated from Dharamsala on Friday, May 9, following a mid-air security scare linked to rising Indo-Pak tensions, according to PTI. The move came a day after an IPL match between the two teams was called off midway due to a reported drone incursion near Chandigarh, believed to be a hostile attempt by Pakistan. 
The situation quickly escalated, prompting a military response from Indian forces and raising national security alarms. As a precaution, the BCCI suspended the ongoing IPL 2025 season, citing the primacy of national interest. Authorities swiftly moved both franchises’ players, coaches, and support staff to safety, underscoring the growing seriousness of the region’s geopolitical conflict and its direct impact on major sporting events.
 
 
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals moved under tight security 
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals contingents were evacuated from Dharamsala on Friday, May 9. According to PTI, Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri confirmed that the squads, including players, coaching staff, and broadcast personnel, were transported under heavy security to the Jalandhar railway station via Hoshiarpur. 

Also Read

IPL 2025 Purple Cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad to Trent Boult: Top contenders for Purple Cap in IPL 2025

Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top contenders for Orange Cap in IPL 2025

IPL 2025 team rankings

How does IPL 2025 points table look before one-week suspension?

IPL trophy

IPL 2025 suspended for one week amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

IPL and PSL trophy (L-R)

Cricket Australia says it is keeping an eye on IPL and PSL situation

 
Special train arranged for transit to New Delhi 
The teams are currently en route to New Delhi aboard a specially arranged train. The decision was taken following Thursday’s abrupt suspension of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, after a drone intrusion attempt by Pakistan near Chandigarh prompted a swift Indian military response.
 
Swift evacuation ensured safety of all personnel 
Recounting the evacuation, SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “The entire contingents were moved in around 40 to 50 small vehicles from Dharamsala to Hoshiarpur.” The convoy was initially escorted by the Kangra Police and later handed over to the Punjab Police for the journey from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar.  ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How will ticket holders of LSG vs RCB match be compensated?
 
She added, “The stadium was cleared within 20 minutes. Our first priority was the safety of everyone present. Both teams' players were immediately called back from the ground and shifted to their respective hotels under tight security.”
 
IPL suspended following military escalation 
The Indian Premier League was officially suspended earlier in the day by the BCCI, following a military standoff that stemmed from the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. The BCCI emphasised that national interest takes precedence during times of crisis and that the decision to halt the tournament was made in solidarity with national security efforts.
 

More From This Section

IPL 2025 suspended

IPL 2025: How will ticket holders of LSG vs RCB match be compensated?

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Team Rankings; Orange, Purple Cap List

IPL 2025 is likely to resume in September

IPL 2025 suspended: When will IPL resume amid India's packed schedule?

IPL 2025

BCCI may pause IPL 2025; final decision today after consulting government

Pitch Report for LSG vs RCB

IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium's key stats

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon