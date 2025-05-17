Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB qualification scenarios: Can Kohli's team make it to IPL 2025 playoffs?

RCB qualification scenarios: Can Kohli's team make it to IPL 2025 playoffs?

If RCB win two of their remaining 3 matches, they will end the league phase with 20 points and could finish among the top two teams on the IPL 2025 points table but...

RCB playoffs qualification scenarios and chances

RCB playoffs qualification scenarios and chances

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had one foot in the IPL 2025 playoffs when the league was suspended for a week due to India-Pakistan border tensions. Eyeing their first title in 18 seasons, RCB return to action today as they host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
 
RCB have a chance to climb to the top of the IPL 2025 points table if they defeat Kolkata Knight Riders today.
 
If RCB win their remaining two matches after today, Virat Kohli’s team is expected to finish the IPL 2025 league phase with 22 points.  
 

RCB’s Qualification Scenarios for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Scenario 1: Win All 3 Matches

Also Read

RCB vs KKR playing 11

IPL 2025 today's match: RCB vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport at Chinnaswamy? Toss at 7 PM IST

RCB vs KKR

IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

RCB vs KKR Head-to-head

IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, toss stats

RCB vs KKR broadcast details

IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

  If RCB win all three remaining matches, they will finish with 22 points and will certainly qualify for the playoffs.
 
Scenario 2: Win 2 of the 3 remaining matches 
If Royal Challengers win two of their remaining three matches, they will end the league phase with 20 points and could finish among the top two teams on the IPL 2025 points table. For that to happen, RCB will need Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to lose at least one of their remaining three matches.
 
Scenario 3: Win only 1 of the 3 remaining matches
  In this case, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will end the league phase with 18 points. They could still qualify for the playoffs, but a top-two finish would no longer be guaranteed.  Check RCB vs KKR FULL SCORECARD HERE
 
Scenario 4: Lose all 3 remaining matches 
If RCB lose all three remaining matches, they will finish the league phase with just 16 points. They would then require favourable results from other teams to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. However, a top-two finish would be completely out of reach.

More From This Section

RCB vs KKR match in Bengaluru

IPL 2025: What will happen if RCB vs KKR match in Bengaluru is washed out?

Ishant Sharma

Player replacements didn't actually affect us: GT pacer Ishant Sharma

MS Dhoni

Will Dhoni play in IPL 2026? Here's what the legend said on his retirement

Surya and Rohit

Bumrah, Hardik, Surya congratulate Rohit on stand in Wankhede named on him

Bengaluru weather forecast

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Bengaluru weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon