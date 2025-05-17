IPL 2025 today's match: RCB vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

A tense pause in the IPL due to border tensions will give way to a blockbuster showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The break may have dulled momentum, but with high stakes on both sides, the fire is bound to reignite quickly. RCB, riding high with four straight wins, are on the cusp of playoff qualification. In contrast, KKR must win to stay alive in the race. Virat Kohli’s presence adds an emotional dimension, fresh off his surprise Test retirement. Fans are expected to show up in whites to honour the legend, setting a charged backdrop. Questions over rhythm, form, and intensity loom large after a 10-day disruption, but the pressure promises compelling cricket. Both teams will need to shake off the rust and hit the ground running—RCB to secure their top-tier finish, KKR to simply survive.
Rajat Patidar captaincy record in IPL 2025
- Matches: 11
- Wins: 8
- Losses: 3
- Tied: 0
- Win percentage: 72.72%
Ajinkya Rahane captaincy record in IPL 2025
- Matches: 12
- Wins: 5
- Losses: 6
- N/R: 1
- Win percentage: 41.66%
RCB playing 11 vs KKR (Probable)
RCB enter the contest in a strong position, bolstered by the return of key overseas stars including Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Tim David and Liam Livingstone. Rajat Patidar’s return to the nets after a finger injury is a timely boost, even as the franchise remains without Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Hazlewood—two critical absentees. Mayank Agarwal is expected to fill the void left by Padikkal. Hazlewood’s shoulder injury remains a lingering concern, with no official update on his status. Despite those setbacks, RCB appear better equipped to handle the post-break transition, with a stable core and playoff qualification within touching distance.
RCB playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Jacob Bethell / Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi / Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact player: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh
RCB squad for IPL 2025:
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
KKR playing 11 vs RCB (Probable)
KKR’s campaign teeters on the edge, and the loss of Moeen Ali to viral fever is another blow to an already shaky season. While the bowling unit, led by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, has often stood tall, the batting has faltered too frequently. The onus will be on Ajinkya Rahane and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi—the few consistent run-scorers—to carry the load. Big names like Andre Russell and Rinku Singh must deliver if KKR hope to challenge RCB’s momentum. With just two wins in their last three, the Knight Riders must rediscover form and urgency—fast.
KKR playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
Impact player: Harshit Rana
KKR squad for IPL 2025:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson
RCB vs KKR key player battles:
|RCB Batters vs KKR Bowlers
|Batter
|Bowler
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Avg
|SR
|Virat Kohli
|Sunil Narine
|21
|171
|4
|42.8
|102
|Virat Kohli
|Andre Russell
|14
|121
|3
|40.3
|148
|Virat Kohli
|Varun Chakravarthy
|8
|55
|1
|55
|115
|Virat Kohli
|Harshit Rana
|3
|33
|1
|33
|138
|Virat Kohli
|Anrich Nortje
|9
|41
|2
|20.5
|98
|Virat Kohli
|Mayank Markande
|5
|36
|1
|36
|109
|Virat Kohli
|Moeen Ali
|6
|26
|2
|13
|144
|Rajat Patidar
|Andre Russell
|2
|1
|2
|0.5
|25
|Rajat Patidar
|Mayank Markande
|2
|43
|1
|43
|307
|Tim David
|Andre Russell
|8
|64
|2
|32
|188
|Tim David
|Sunil Narine
|6
|19
|0
|-
|86
|Tim David
|Spencer Johnson
|4
|20
|2
|10
|87
|Tim David
|Anrich Nortje
|5
|23
|2
|11.5
|135
|Krunal Pandya
|Sunil Narine
|10
|32
|3
|10.7
|91
|Krunal Pandya
|Andre Russell
|6
|39
|2
|19.5
|139
|Romario Shepherd
|Andre Russell
|5
|53
|1
|53
|204
|Romario Shepherd
|Sunil Narine
|6
|10
|2
|5
|56
|Romario Shepherd
|Anrich Nortje
|6
|41
|0
|-
|158
|Phil Salt
|Andre Russell
|8
|73
|2
|36.5
|221
|Phil Salt
|Varun Chakravarthy
|3
|41
|1
|41
|256
|Phil Salt
|Mayank Markande
|2
|19
|2
|9.5
|119
|Mayank Agarwal
|Andre Russell
|6
|22
|3
|7.3
|92
|Mayank Agarwal
|Sunil Narine
|8
|40
|2
|20
|125
|Mayank Agarwal
|Harshit Rana
|2
|27
|2
|13.5
|150
|Mayank Agarwal
|Varun Chakravarthy
|4
|16
|1
|16
|80
|Mayank Agarwal
|Anrich Nortje
|3
|32
|0
|-
|145
|Liam Livingstone
|Andre Russell
|7
|54
|1
|54
|193
|Liam Livingstone
|Varun Chakravarthy
|7
|24
|3
|8
|104
|Liam Livingstone
|Sunil Narine
|6
|21
|1
|21
|84
|Liam Livingstone
|Moeen Ali
|3
|18
|0
|-
|86
|KKR Batters vs RCB Bowlers
|Batter
|Bowler
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Avg
|SR
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4
|22
|2
|11
|110
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Nuwan Thushara
|6
|43
|3
|14.3
|148
|Sunil Narine
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|12
|35
|2
|17.5
|106
|Sunil Narine
|Yash Dayal
|4
|34
|1
|34
|148
|Sunil Narine
|Rasikh Salam
|3
|43
|1
|43
|239
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|18
|104
|7
|14.9
|89
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Krunal Pandya
|10
|61
|4
|15.3
|115
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Yash Dayal
|3
|44
|0
|-
|244
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Rasikh Salam
|2
|30
|0
|-
|214
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Yash Dayal
|2
|4
|2
|2
|80
|Manish Pandey
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|7
|22
|4
|5.5
|100
|Manish Pandey
|Krunal Pandya
|8
|59
|0
|-
|111
|Rinku Singh
|Yash Dayal
|3
|37
|1
|37
|336
|Rinku Singh
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4
|27
|0
|-
|129
|Andre Russell
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|7
|106
|2
|53
|247
|Andre Russell
|Yash Dayal
|2
|41
|0
|-
|241
|Moeen Ali
|Lungi Ngidi
|6
|37
|3
|12.3
|218
|Moeen Ali
|Liam Livingstone
|3
|30
|0
|-
|273
|Quinton de Kock
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|16
|67
|2
|33.5
|96
|Quinton de Kock
|Lungi Ngidi
|7
|38
|2
|19
|141
|Quinton de Kock
|Josh Hazlewood
|7
|42
|4
|10.5
|124
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|7
|49
|0
|-
|136
|Rovman Powell
|Romario Shepherd
|4
|47
|1
|47
|235
|Rovman Powell
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|37
|1
|37
|119
|Rovman Powell
|Krunal Pandya
|3
|17
|1
|17
|74
|Rovman Powell
|Liam Livingstone
|7
|101
|2
|50.5
|253
|Rovman Powell
|Josh Hazlewood
|4
|9
|2
|4.5
|113