IPL 2025 today's match: RCB vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2025 today's match: RCB vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the RCB vs KKR match here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Bengaluru vs Kolkata fantasy playing 11 based on facts

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A tense pause in the IPL due to border tensions will give way to a blockbuster showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The break may have dulled momentum, but with high stakes on both sides, the fire is bound to reignite quickly. RCB, riding high with four straight wins, are on the cusp of playoff qualification. In contrast, KKR must win to stay alive in the race. Virat Kohli’s presence adds an emotional dimension, fresh off his surprise Test retirement. Fans are expected to show up in whites to honour the legend, setting a charged backdrop. Questions over rhythm, form, and intensity loom large after a 10-day disruption, but the pressure promises compelling cricket. Both teams will need to shake off the rust and hit the ground running—RCB to secure their top-tier finish, KKR to simply survive. 
 
 
Rajat Patidar captaincy record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 11
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses: 3
  • Tied: 0
  • Win percentage: 72.72%
Ajinkya Rahane captaincy record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 12
  • Wins: 5
  • Losses: 6
  • N/R: 1
  • Win percentage: 41.66%
RCB playing 11 vs KKR (Probable) 

RCB enter the contest in a strong position, bolstered by the return of key overseas stars including Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Tim David and Liam Livingstone. Rajat Patidar’s return to the nets after a finger injury is a timely boost, even as the franchise remains without Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Hazlewood—two critical absentees. Mayank Agarwal is expected to fill the void left by Padikkal. Hazlewood’s shoulder injury remains a lingering concern, with no official update on his status. Despite those setbacks, RCB appear better equipped to handle the post-break transition, with a stable core and playoff qualification within touching distance.
 
RCB playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Jacob Bethell / Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi / Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
 
Impact player: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh
 
RCB squad for IPL 2025: 
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
 
KKR playing 11 vs RCB (Probable) 
KKR’s campaign teeters on the edge, and the loss of Moeen Ali to viral fever is another blow to an already shaky season. While the bowling unit, led by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, has often stood tall, the batting has faltered too frequently. The onus will be on Ajinkya Rahane and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi—the few consistent run-scorers—to carry the load. Big names like Andre Russell and Rinku Singh must deliver if KKR hope to challenge RCB’s momentum. With just two wins in their last three, the Knight Riders must rediscover form and urgency—fast.
 
KKR playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora 
Impact player: Harshit Rana
 
KKR squad for IPL 2025: 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson
 
RCB vs KKR key player battles: 
RCB Batters vs KKR Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Virat Kohli Sunil Narine 21 171 4 42.8 102
Virat Kohli Andre Russell 14 121 3 40.3 148
Virat Kohli Varun Chakravarthy 8 55 1 55 115
Virat Kohli Harshit Rana 3 33 1 33 138
Virat Kohli Anrich Nortje 9 41 2 20.5 98
Virat Kohli Mayank Markande 5 36 1 36 109
Virat Kohli Moeen Ali 6 26 2 13 144
Rajat Patidar Andre Russell 2 1 2 0.5 25
Rajat Patidar Mayank Markande 2 43 1 43 307
Tim David Andre Russell 8 64 2 32 188
Tim David Sunil Narine 6 19 0 - 86
Tim David Spencer Johnson 4 20 2 10 87
Tim David Anrich Nortje 5 23 2 11.5 135
Krunal Pandya Sunil Narine 10 32 3 10.7 91
Krunal Pandya Andre Russell 6 39 2 19.5 139
Romario Shepherd Andre Russell 5 53 1 53 204
Romario Shepherd Sunil Narine 6 10 2 5 56
Romario Shepherd Anrich Nortje 6 41 0 - 158
Phil Salt Andre Russell 8 73 2 36.5 221
Phil Salt Varun Chakravarthy 3 41 1 41 256
Phil Salt Mayank Markande 2 19 2 9.5 119
Mayank Agarwal Andre Russell 6 22 3 7.3 92
Mayank Agarwal Sunil Narine 8 40 2 20 125
Mayank Agarwal Harshit Rana 2 27 2 13.5 150
Mayank Agarwal Varun Chakravarthy 4 16 1 16 80
Mayank Agarwal Anrich Nortje 3 32 0 - 145
Liam Livingstone Andre Russell 7 54 1 54 193
Liam Livingstone Varun Chakravarthy 7 24 3 8 104
Liam Livingstone Sunil Narine 6 21 1 21 84
Liam Livingstone Moeen Ali 3 18 0 - 86
KKR Batters vs RCB Bowlers
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 22 2 11 110
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Nuwan Thushara 6 43 3 14.3 148
Sunil Narine Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12 35 2 17.5 106
Sunil Narine Yash Dayal 4 34 1 34 148
Sunil Narine Rasikh Salam 3 43 1 43 239
Ajinkya Rahane Bhuvneshwar Kumar 18 104 7 14.9 89
Ajinkya Rahane Krunal Pandya 10 61 4 15.3 115
Ajinkya Rahane Yash Dayal 3 44 0 - 244
Ajinkya Rahane Rasikh Salam 2 30 0 - 214
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Yash Dayal 2 4 2 2 80
Manish Pandey Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 22 4 5.5 100
Manish Pandey Krunal Pandya 8 59 0 - 111
Rinku Singh Yash Dayal 3 37 1 37 336
Rinku Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 27 0 - 129
Andre Russell Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 106 2 53 247
Andre Russell Yash Dayal 2 41 0 - 241
Moeen Ali Lungi Ngidi 6 37 3 12.3 218
Moeen Ali Liam Livingstone 3 30 0 - 273
Quinton de Kock Bhuvneshwar Kumar 16 67 2 33.5 96
Quinton de Kock Lungi Ngidi 7 38 2 19 141
Quinton de Kock Josh Hazlewood 7 42 4 10.5 124
Venkatesh Iyer Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 49 0 - 136
Rovman Powell Romario Shepherd 4 47 1 47 235
Rovman Powell Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 37 1 37 119
Rovman Powell Krunal Pandya 3 17 1 17 74
Rovman Powell Liam Livingstone 7 101 2 50.5 253
Rovman Powell Josh Hazlewood 4 9 2 4.5 113
 

First Published: May 17 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

