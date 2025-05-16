Friday, May 16, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11 Prediction: Both RCB and KKR are expected to make a few changes to their team line-up when they take the field on Saturday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after a one-week suspension on Saturday, May 17, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It will be a crucial game for both sides in terms of playoff qualification scenarios. If RCB win the match, they will all but confirm their place in the final four. While a loss will not put them in danger of elimination, it will hurt their chances of finishing in the top two spots. 
 
 
On the other hand, if KKR beat RCB, they will stay alive in the playoff race. If not, they will join Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals in the list of teams already eliminated from the tournament’s next phase.
 
IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR Playing 11 (Probables) 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (Probables): Jacob Bethell / Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi / Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal 

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh
 
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (Probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora 
Impact Player: Harshit Rana
 
RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League
  • Total matches played: 35
  • RCB won: 15
  • KKR won: 20
  • No result: 0
RCB IPL 2025 Playoffs qualification scenario 
RCB currently have 16 points from 11 matches. A win against KKR on May 17 will ensure a playoff berth and strengthen their chances of a top-two finish. However, a loss will not eliminate them but may force them to win their remaining matches to secure a top spot.
 
KKR IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenario 
KKR currently have 11 points from 12 matches. A win against RCB will keep their playoff hopes alive, as they can still reach 15 points by winning their remaining two games. A loss, however, will all but eliminate them from the tournament.
 
Squads of Both Teams 
RCB Squad: 
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
 
KKR Squad: 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson

IPL 2025 Match on May 17: RCB vs KKR Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 17 (Saturday) in IPL 2025? 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 17 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match? 
Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.
 
When will the live toss for the RCB vs KKR match take place? 
The live toss for the RCB vs KKR match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 17.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match? 
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of RCB vs KKR will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.

Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

