Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: What will happen if RCB vs KKR match in Bengaluru is washed out?

IPL 2025: What will happen if RCB vs KKR match in Bengaluru is washed out?

If the match between RCB and KKR on Saturday gets washed out, both teams will have to end up sharing one point each from the game

RCB vs KKR match in Bengaluru

RCB vs KKR match in Bengaluru

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ongoing 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that is, IPL 2025, is set to return after a brief halt today with match number 58 of the season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match is important for both sides, as for RCB, a win will mean they secure their spot in the playoffs, while for KKR, victory means they will live to see another day in the playoff race of IPL 2025. 
 
However, despite the stakes of the match being so high, it seems like both teams will be powerless regarding the outcome, as the weather of Bengaluru today suggests that the rain god will have the final say in the game. 
 
 
It has been raining heavily in Bengaluru as of now and the toss which was scheduled to take place at 7 PM is expected to be delayed now.
 
But what will be the consequences for the teams if their match today at M Chinnaswamy Stadium gets washed out? Take a look.

Also Read

RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport at Chinnaswamy? Toss at 7 PM IST

RCB vs KKR broadcast details

IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Ishant Sharma

Player replacements didn't actually affect us: GT pacer Ishant Sharma

MS Dhoni

Will Dhoni play in IPL 2026? Here's what the legend said on his retirement

RCB vs KKR Head-to-head

IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, toss stats

 
Wait continues for RCB
 
If the match between RCB and KKR on Saturday gets washed out, both teams will have to end up sharing one point each from the game. While RCB will jump back to the number one spot on the points table with 17 points from 12 matches, their wait to qualify for IPL 2025 will be extended. At least four more teams will still have a chance to cross them—either in points or net run rate—if RCB lose their next two games.
 
Trouble on the horizon for the defending champions
 
While a washout will put RCB’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs on hold, it will straightaway put the defending champions KKR on the verge of elimination. KKR will have 12 points from 13 matches if their game against RCB gets washed out, which means they can reach a maximum of 14 points. While they will not be eliminated right away, MI and DC, who have 14 and 13 points respectively so far, could eliminate them with a single win in their upcoming matches. All the teams in the top three already have more than 14 points to their name.

More From This Section

Surya and Rohit

Bumrah, Hardik, Surya congratulate Rohit on stand in Wankhede named on him

RCB vs KKR playing 11

IPL 2025 today's match: RCB vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Bengaluru weather forecast

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Bengaluru weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

Pitch Report for RCB vs KKR

IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Rajat Patidar

Patidar recovers quickly from finger injury, hints at return against KKR

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon