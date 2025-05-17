IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial IPL 2025 clash on Saturday, May 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match marks the league’s return after a 10-day pause due to India-Pakistan border tensions. RCB, currently second with 16 points from 11 games, are eyeing playoff qualification with a win. KKR, the defending champions, sit sixth with 11 points from 12 matches and must win to stay in the race. The spotlight will be on Virat Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. Both teams must quickly regain rhythm, but RCB look better equipped, buoyed by the return of overseas players and skipper Rajat Patidar’s fitness progress.
But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look.
IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR broadcast details
|IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Also Read
How to watch RCB vs KKR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2025?
The RCB vs KKR match is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, 2025.
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025 start?
The RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025 in India?
The RCB vs KKR match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the RCB vs KKR match live in India?
You can stream the RCB vs KKR match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.