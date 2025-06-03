Rishi Sunak, the former UK PM, backs RCB to win IPL 2025 final vs PBKS

As the IPL 2025 final draws near, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has openly declared his support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their much-awaited clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) while talking to Times of India. With both franchises still chasing their first-ever IPL title, Sunak’s backing for RCB adds a personal and emotional layer to the occasion. His connection to the team stems from his wife Akshata Murty’s roots in Bengaluru, a bond that has kept him invested in the team over the years. Sunak also shared that he has supported RCB since before his time at 10 Downing Street and considers a bat gifted to him — once used by Virat Kohli — as one of his most treasured items.
Sunak’s Bengaluru Bond Behind RCB Fandom
Rishi Sunak’s loyalty to RCB isn’t random. Being part of a Bengaluru family, he feels naturally drawn to the franchise. He recalled attending matches years ago and cheering on the team even during his time as Prime Minister. That emotional link has only deepened with time. One of his most prized cricket possessions is a bat used by Virat Kohli, handed to him during a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. For Sunak, it’s more than just a piece of memorabilia — it’s a symbol of a team he’s supported wholeheartedly.
Two Teams, One Dream
RCB are set to play their fourth IPL final, still in search of a title after three heartbreaks. On the other side, PBKS have made it to their second final, hoping to finally get over the line after their 2014 loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. With both sides hungry for glory, the contest promises to be intense. Sunak’s support might not swing the game, but it surely brings RCB a high-profile fan cheering from afar.
IPL’s Rise on the Global Stage
Sunak also praised the Indian Premier League’s influence on cricket worldwide. He mentioned how the tournament has elevated the level of play among English cricketers and contributed to the sport’s global popularity. According to him, the IPL has also played a big role in the resurgence of cricket in the Olympics and the rise of the women’s game. For Sunak, the league reflects India’s cultural and sporting impact on the modern world.
A Love for Indian Cricket Culture
Sunak spoke warmly about his experience with cricket in India, calling it passionate and full of life. He was particularly struck by how the sport is part of daily life — from kids playing on the streets to fans uniting during big games. To him, the way cricket brings people together across India is something truly special and unmatched anywhere else.