Rohit to Gayle: Batters who hit the most sixes in Indian Premier League

Rohit to Gayle: Batters who hit the most sixes in Indian Premier League

Following Gayle on the list is Rohit Sharma, who has struck 302 sixes, showcasing his consistency and dominance as a top-order batter.

IPL most sixes

IPL most sixes

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
Chris Gayle holds the record for hitting the most sixes in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a staggering 357 sixes to his name. The explosive West Indian batter has featured in 142 IPL matches, amassing 4965 runs at an impressive average of 39.72. Gayle’s sheer power and aggressive style made him a fan favorite and a nightmare for bowlers.  Check IPL 2025 final RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
Following Gayle on the list is Rohit Sharma, who has struck 302 sixes, showcasing his consistency and dominance as a top-order batter. Virat Kohli is close behind with 291 sixes, while MS Dhoni has smashed 264 sixes over his illustrious career.  AB de Villiers, known for his 360-degree stroke play, sits at 251 sixes. David Warner rounds out the top tier with 236 maximums. These players have redefined power-hitting in the league, turning games around with their ability to clear the ropes with ease. 
 
 
Most sixes hit by a player in IPL history
Rank Player Team 4s 6s Runs Mat Inn HS 100s 50s Avg SR
1 Chris Gayle PBKS 405 357 4965 142 141 175* 6 31 39.72 148.96
2 Rohit Sharma MI 640 302 7046 272 267 109* 2 47 29.73 132.1
3 Virat Kohli RCB 768 291 8618 266 258 113 8 63 39.53 132.91
4 MS Dhoni CSK 375 264 5439 278 242 84* 0 24 38.3 137.45
5 AB de Villiers RCB 413 251 5162 184 170 133* 3 40 39.7 151.68
6 David Warner DC 663 236 6565 184 184 126 4 61 40.52 139.77
7 Andre Russell KKR 186 223 2651 140 115 88* 0 12 28.2 174.18
8 Kieron Pollard MI 218 223 3412 189 171 87* 0 16 28.67 147.32
9 Sanju Samson RR 379 219 4704 177 172 119 3 26 30.95 139.05
10 KL Rahul DC 452 208 5222 145 136 132* 5 40 46.21 136.03
11 Suresh Raina CSK 506 203 5528 205 200 100* 1 39 32.52 136.76
12 Shane Watson CSK 376 190 3874 145 141 117* 4 21 30.99 137.91
13 Jos Buttler GT 407 185 4120 121 119 124 7 24 40 149.38
14 Robin Uthappa CSK 481 182 4952 205 197 88 0 27 27.51 130.35
15 Faf du Plessis DC 439 174 4773 154 147 96 0 39 35.1 135.79
16 Ambati Rayudu CSK 359 173 4348 204 187 100* 1 22 28.23 127.54
17 Rishabh Pant LSG 319 170 3553 125 123 128* 2 19 34.16 147.61
18 Suryakumar Yadav MI 454 168 4311 166 150 103* 2 29 35.34 148.66
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

