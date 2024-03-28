Sensex (    %)
                             
SRH vs MI: 10 hilarious memes of Hardik Pandya after MI's second defeat

Social media hit a storm of funny Hardik Pandya memes after the second consecutive defeat of Mumbai Indians. Check the 10 most funny memes

Travis Head

Travis Head. Photo: Sportzpics

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Social media is flooded with funny memes of Hardik Pandya after Mumbai Indians faced a defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya was the centre of attention throughout the match as he was under pressure in the second game as he was the one who decided to win the toss and chose to field first. But the decision went against them and SunRisers posted 277 runs target, which is highest in the history of Indian Premier League, breaking the record of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As a result, social media was filled with hundreds of Hardik Pandya hilarious memes.
Here are the top 10 memes of Hardik Pandya



Indian Premier League fans witnessed once in a while moments when SunRisers Hyderabad played against Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Sunrisers smashed the highest team score of 277 runs in 20 overs. Travis Head scored 62 runs in just 24 deliveries, which was carried forward by young blood Abhishek Sharma scoring 63 runs in just 23 deliveries, he also received a man of the match award for his spectacular inning, and the top-notch inning was finished by Heinrich Klaasen who scored 80 runs in 34 deliveries.

However, when Mumbai Indians came to chase the target it seemed like even the 278 target was also small as at one point they were at 185 for 4 in 15 overs, but unfortunately, Mumbai Indians faced a defeat as they were short by 31 runs at the end. The chase was led by Tilak Varma scoring 64 runs in 34 deliveries. The momentum was provided to Mumbai Indians by their openers; Rohit Sharma scored 26 runs in 12 balls, while Ishan Kishan smashed 34 runs in 13 deliveries. 

This match created several new records: the team total in a match (277 runs), the most sixes in a t20 match (38 sixes), the highest aggregate in a match (523 runs), the highest second inning total in an IPL match (246 runs).

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

