Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Suryakumar Yadav certain to miss Mumbai Indians' season opener in IPL 2024

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is certain to miss Mumbai Indians' IPL opener against Gujarat Titans on March 24 as he is yet to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is certain to miss Mumbai Indians' IPL opener against Gujarat Titans on March 24 as he is yet to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
The world No 1 T20 batter Suryakumar has been stationed at the NCA in Bengaluru for his recovery and rehabilitation following a surgery for sports hernia.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Suryakumar, who has been out of action since December, had a fitness test at the NCA on Tuesday but PTI understands that the 33-year-old needs "further assessment".
 
His participation in the subsequent matches for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27, Rajasthan Royals on April 1 and Delhi Capitals on April 7 would be determined at a later stage.
Suryakumar on Tuesday posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page conveying a heartbreak'.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are occupied with closed-door practice games here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians waiting for update on Suryakumar Yadav's fitness

IPL 2024: Rehab on track but will Surya be available for MI's first game?

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav gives fitness update on his ankle surgery

3rd Test: Suryakumar's message brought Sarfaraz Khan's father to Rajkot

IND vs AFG: Here's why Virat Kohli should open with T20 World Cup in focus

RCB has been officially renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL

IPL to introduce Smart Replay System to bolster accuracy in decision making

IPL 2024: Top five Chennai Super Kings uncapped players to look out for

Sidhu to Broad: Full list of English and Hindi commentators for IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Sonu-Rahman to perform at the mega event

Topics : Indian Premier League Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon