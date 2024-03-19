IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Sonu-Rahman to perform at the mega event

The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 will be held on March 22, 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The first match of IPL 2024 will also be held on the same ground between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). But before cricket action, the audience will witness the mega opening ceremony in style which is set to be the biggest one featuring top Bollywood celebrities.





As per reports, the opening ceremony will be a grand event which will be attended by several Bollywood stars. Some of the stars will perform at the event such as Sonu Nigam who is making a debut performance at the IPL, and is expected to fly to Chennai directly from Jodhpur where he has some work commitments. It is expected that Sonu will start the night with a patriotic act and later have a collaboration with AR Rahman.

The report further mentioned that Rahman will also perform separate acts with his group. The duration of the entire show will be 30 minutes including the performances of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Sonu will present some Bollywood hits together. Besides the musical acts, there will be a never-seen-before AR (Augmented Reality) technology displaying the highlights of the opening ceremony. Akshay-Tiger will be performing at the show to promote their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In the opening ceremony of IPL 2023, the key performers were Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia who delivered mesmerising performances at the mega event. This year the event will begin around 6.30 pm IST before the inaugural match of the 17 season, on March 22. After the mega event, the first match of the season will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore which will begin at 8 pm IST. The following matches will be played at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm.