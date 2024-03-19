Sensex (    %)
                             
Sidhu to Broad: Full list of English and Hindi commentators for IPL 2024

Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL 2024 has revealed a star-studded commentary panel, which includes many legendary cricketers.

Full list of commentators for Indian Premier League 2024

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be unveiled on Friday (March 22) with the titanic clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). 

Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL 2024 has revealed a star-studded commentary panel, which includes the many legendary cricketers.
While Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Ian Bishop will enthral the cricket fans on TV screens, Englishman Stuard Broad and Australia's Steven Smith will likely turn on the heat with their Ashes rivalry stories. 

Star Sports announced a list of 150 broadcasters, who will be provide live commentary to fans in 20 combined feeds.

Apart from English and Hindi, Star Sports will also provide live action in Tamil, Kanada, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Bengali.

IPL 2024 commentators full list


English Commentary Panel in IPL 2024 for Star Sports:

Internationals
  1. Steve Smith
  2. Stuart Broad
  3. Dale Steyn
  4. Jacques Kallis
  5. Tom Moody
  6. Paul Collingwood
English coverage

  1. Sunil Gavaskar
  2. Ravi Shastri
  3. Brian Lara
  4. Mathew Hayden
  5. Kevin Pietersen
  6. Michael Clarke
  7. Sanjay Manjrekar
  8. Aaron Finch
  9. Ian Bishop
  10. Nick Knight
  11. Simon Katich
  12. Danny Morrison
  13. Chris Morris
  14. Samuel Badree
  15. Katey Martin
  16. Graeme Swann
  17. Deep Dasgupta
  18. Harsha Bhogle
  19. Mpumelelo Mbangwa
  20. Anjum Chopra
  21. Murali Kartik
  22. WV Raman
  23. Natalie Germanos
  24. Daren Ganga
  25. Mark Howard
  26. Rohan Gavaskar

Mayanti Langer
Mayanti Langer Binny Star Sports presenter for Indian Premier League 2024
National presenters
  1. Mayanti Langer Binny
  2. Jatin Sapru
  3. Tanay Tiwari
  4. Suren Sundaram
  5. Erin Holland
  6. Nashpreet Kaur
  7. Swdha Singh
  8. Sahiba Bali
  9. Ocean Sharma
  10. Puranheer Dasgupta
  11. Vrajesh Hirjee
  12. Simran Kaur
  13. Raunak Kapoor
  14. Grace Hayden
  15. Somansh Dangwal
  16. Dheeraj Juneja
Hindi Commentators
  1. Harbhajan Singh
  2. Irfan Pathan
  3. Ambati Rayudu
  4. Ravi Shastri
  5. Sunil Gavaskar
  6. Varun Aaron
  7. Mithali Raj
  8. Mohammad Kaif
  9. Sanjay Manjrekar
  10. Imaran Tahir
  11. Wasim Jaffer
  12. Gurkeerat Mann
  13. Unmukt Chand
  14. Vivek Razdan
  15. Rajat Bhatia
  16. Deep Dasgupta
  17. Raman Bhanot
  18. Padmjeet Sehrawar
  19. Jatin Sapru


Other languages commentators list

Tamil, Telugu and Kanada commentators
Tamil, Telugu and Kannada commentators. Photo: Star Sports

Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Bangla
Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Bangla commentators list for Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: Star Sports

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

