Sidhu to Broad: Full list of English and Hindi commentators for IPL 2024

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be unveiled on Friday (March 22) with the titanic clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL 2024 has revealed a star-studded commentary panel, which includes the many legendary cricketers.

While Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Ian Bishop will enthral the cricket fans on TV screens, Englishman Stuard Broad and Australia's Steven Smith will likely turn on the heat with their Ashes rivalry stories.

Star Sports announced a list of 150 broadcasters, who will be provide live commentary to fans in 20 combined feeds.

Apart from English and Hindi, Star Sports will also provide live action in Tamil, Kanada, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Bengali.

IPL 2024 commentators full list

English Commentary Panel in IPL 2024 for Star Sports:

Internationals

Steve Smith Stuart Broad Dale Steyn Jacques Kallis Tom Moody Paul Collingwood

English coverage

Sunil Gavaskar Ravi Shastri Brian Lara Mathew Hayden Kevin Pietersen Michael Clarke Sanjay Manjrekar Aaron Finch Ian Bishop Nick Knight Simon Katich Danny Morrison Chris Morris Samuel Badree Katey Martin Graeme Swann Deep Dasgupta Harsha Bhogle Mpumelelo Mbangwa Anjum Chopra Murali Kartik WV Raman Natalie Germanos Daren Ganga Mark Howard Rohan Gavaskar

Mayanti Langer Binny Star Sports presenter for Indian Premier League 2024

National presenters

Mayanti Langer Binny Jatin Sapru Tanay Tiwari Suren Sundaram Erin Holland Nashpreet Kaur Swdha Singh Sahiba Bali Ocean Sharma Puranheer Dasgupta Vrajesh Hirjee Simran Kaur Raunak Kapoor Grace Hayden Somansh Dangwal Dheeraj Juneja

Hindi Commentators

Harbhajan Singh Irfan Pathan Ambati Rayudu Ravi Shastri Sunil Gavaskar Varun Aaron Mithali Raj Mohammad Kaif Sanjay Manjrekar Imaran Tahir Wasim Jaffer Gurkeerat Mann Unmukt Chand Vivek Razdan Rajat Bhatia Deep Dasgupta Raman Bhanot Padmjeet Sehrawar Jatin Sapru