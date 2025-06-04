Virat in tears, shows what winning the IPL means, says Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli’s emotional reaction after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic title win in the 2025 IPL final struck a chord not just with fans but also with seasoned cricket minds like Ricky Ponting. After 18 years of relentless pursuit, Kohli finally lifted the elusive trophy, collapsing to his knees in tears moments before the team celebrated their six-run win over Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Punjab’s head coach Ricky Ponting felt the moment captured the sheer emotional weight the IPL title holds for players like Kohli.
Ponting noted in his post-match interaction that Kohli’s teary-eyed expression during the final over revealed how deeply personal and longed-for the moment was. The former Australia captain said this reflected the effort, pressure, and dreams associated with winning the IPL — a feat that even giants like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings never took for granted.
Test cricket still unmatched, believes Kohli
Despite the grand scale of his IPL triumph, Kohli maintained that the moment did not eclipse the satisfaction of Test cricket. Speaking after the match, Kohli emphasised that while this win ranked among his best cricketing memories, Test cricket still sat "five levels above". He urged aspiring cricketers to embrace the red-ball format if they wished to command true global respect.
Ponting, a Test purist himself, resonated with Kohli's viewpoint. Having played in World Cups and now contributing as a coach and commentator, the Australian great admitted his heart still lies with the traditional format of the game.
Praise for Shreyas Iyer’s leadership evolution
Ponting also took time to commend Shreyas Iyer’s remarkable growth over the season. Leading from the front with 604 runs, Iyer impressed not just as a batter but also as a leader. Ponting highlighted that Iyer’s determination was evident even before the tournament began, and his achievement of leading three different franchises to IPL finals spoke volumes about his captaincy credentials.
While disappointed that Iyer wasn’t selected for India’s Test squad for the England tour, Ponting believed the 30-year-old had done enough to merit a spot.