Will Virat Kohli not play in IPL 2024? Here's what Sunil Gavaskar said

The air over Virat Kohli's continuous absence from the Indian team was cleared on February 19 when the charismatic batter announced the birth of his second child.

After being named in India's squad for the first two Tests, Kohli withdrew and eventually ruled himself out of the remaining three Tests.

The BCCI also respected Kohli's decision and asked the media to give Kohli privacy.





On Monday, Gavaskar wondered if the star batter would play in the Indian Premier League 2024.

"Kya woh khelenge... kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will he play... He is not playing for some reason. Perhaps he may not play in IPL as well," Gavaskar said rather cheekily when asked if Kohli would be hungry for runs in the IPL as he would return to action after a long break.

The IPL 2024 will begin with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22 at M Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

Notably, RCB will also be looking to end the title drought this season, and Kohli's form will be crucial for the team's success, as always.