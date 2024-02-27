Sensex (    %)
                        
Will Virat Kohli not play in IPL 2024? Here's what Sunil Gavaskar said

The IPL 2024 will begin with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22 at M Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
The air over Virat Kohli's continuous absence from the Indian team was cleared on February 19 when the charismatic batter announced the birth of his second child. 

After being named in India's squad for the first two Tests, Kohli withdrew and eventually ruled himself out of the remaining three Tests. 
The BCCI also respected Kohli's decision and asked the media to give Kohli privacy. 

However, India's legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a massive comment during a Star Sports promotional event. His comment came as a major heartbreak for the Kohli fans.


On Monday, Gavaskar wondered if the star batter would play in the Indian Premier League 2024.

"Kya woh khelenge... kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will he play... He is not playing for some reason. Perhaps he may not play in IPL as well," Gavaskar said rather cheekily when asked if Kohli would be hungry for runs in the IPL as he would return to action after a long break.

The IPL 2024 will begin with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22 at M Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

Notably, RCB will also be looking to end the title drought this season, and Kohli's form will be crucial for the team's success, as always.

Virat Kohli runs in the Indian Premier League

Batting & Fielding Stats
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 237 34 7263 113 37.25 5586 130.02 7 50 643 234 107 0
2023 14 2 639 101* 53.25 457 139.82 2 6 65 16 13 0
2022 16 1 341 73 22.73 294 115.99 0 2 32 8 9 0
2021 15 1 405 72* 28.92 339 119.46 0 3 43 9 8 0
2020 15 4 466 90* 42.36 384 121.35 0 3 23 11 3 0
2019 14 0 464 100 33.14 328 141.46 1 2 46 13 5 0
2018 14 3 530 92* 48.18 381 139.1 0 4 52 18 8 0
2017 10 0 308 64 30.8 252 122.22 0 4 23 11 6 0
2016 16 4 973 113 81.08 640 152.03 4 7 83 38 6 0
2015 16 5 505 82* 45.9 386 130.82 0 3 35 23 7 0
2014 14 1 359 73 27.61 294 122.1 0 2 23 16 7 0
2013 16 2 634 99 45.28 457 138.73 0 6 64 22 7 0
2012 16 2 364 73* 28 326 111.65 0 2 33 9 7 0
2011 16 4 557 71 46.41 460 121.08 0 4 55 16 7 0
2010 16 2 307 58 27.9 212 144.81 0 1 26 12 3 0
2009 16 2 246 50 22.36 219 112.32 0 1 22 8 9 0
2008 13 1 165 38 15 157 105.09 0 0 18 4 2 0
IPLT20.com

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

