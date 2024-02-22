Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024 schedule: Defending champions CSK to face RCB in season opener

Only the first leg of the schedule has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as of now. The first half will begin on March 22 and conclude on April 7

IPL 2024 Schedule CSK vs RCB Season Opener. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will start with a bang on March 22 as defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

The other blockbuster game at the start of the season will be one between Hardik Pandya’s previous and current units, as Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24.
As of now, only the first leg of the schedule has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The first half will begin on March 22 and conclude on April 7. Four doubleheaders will be played during this period.

The second half will be announced once the dates for the general elections in 2024 are revealed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

No Matches in Delhi in First Leg

The schedule for only the first 21 matches has been made available so far. The finale is most likely to be played on May 26, leaving only five days of gap between the end of the IPL and the start of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies. Delhi will not host any matches in the first leg. Delhi Capitals will therefore play their first two home games in Visakhapatnam. 

IPL 2024 full schedule 

CSK vs RCB in Chennai on March 22 - 7:30 pm IST 

PBKS vs DC in Mohali on March 23 - 3:30 pm IST

KKR vs SRH in Kolkata on March 23 - 7:30 pm IST

RR vs LSG in Jaipur on March 24 - 3:30 pm IST

GT vs MI in Ahmedabad on March 24 - 7:30 pm IST

RCB vs PBKS on March 25 in Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST

CSK vs GT on March 26 in Chennai - 7:30 pm IST

SRH vs MI on March 27 in Hyderabad - 7:30 pm IST

RR vs DC on March 28 in Jaipur - 7:30 pm IST

RCB vs KKR on March 29 in Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST

LSG vs PBKS on March 30 in Lucknow - 7:30 pm IST

GT vs SRH on March 31 in Ahmedabad - 3:30 pm IST

DC vs CSK on March 31 in Visakhapatnam - 7:30 pm IST

MI vs RR on April 1 in Mumbai - 7:30 pm IST

RCB vs LSG on April 2 in Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST

DC vs KKR on April 3 in Visakhapatnam - 7:30 pm IST

GT vs PBKS on April 4 in Ahmedabad - 7: 30 pm IST

SRH vs CSK on April 5 in Hyderabad - 7:30 pm IST

RR vs RCB on April 6 in Jaipur - 7:30 pm IST

MI vs DC on April 7 in Mumbai - 3:30 pm IST

LSG vs GT on April 7 in Lucknow - 7:30 pm IST

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

