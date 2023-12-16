IPL 2024 auction: Players that could attract RCB for completing their squad

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will search for match-winners as they have let go of two of their certain playing 11 members Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga. As their replacement, they would require great players.

To get those players- a total of six, three of which could be overseas, the Bangalore side have Rs 23.25 crore in their purse.

Purse Remaining- Rs 23.25 crore

Slots available- 6, Overseas- 3

The RCB already have openers in Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. They are not going to be replaced and it is a fact, Therefore, the next place is in the middle order. They have Dinesh Kartik and Glenn Maxwell there. What they didn’t have is a person who could, at a time when both Virat and Faf perish in quick succession, anchor the innings. A proper number three.

Apart from number three, they also need a genuine all-rounder who could bat at number six. Playing Maqyank Dagar, Mahipal Lomror and Will Jacks in the 11 while you also have Maxwell would mean that you don’t have a great batter on the side. Vyshak and Karna Sharma are not the best bowling options either, so they would like to shop for some more

Retained Players

Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Players on the radar of the RCB

Travis Head

Bangalore would go for Head as they can push either Kohli or Faf to number three and accommodate Head at the top. He is a game-changer and they need someone to go all-out at the top.

Gerald Coetzee

Coetzee is an out-and-out pacer and bowls his heart out. Bangalore have one such bowler in Siraj, but he is not very accurate. A genuine wicket-taker, Coetzee could be the player they need to win the trophy maybe.

Mitchell Starc and Keshav Maharaj

Just like Coetzee, Satrc is also a genuine wicket-taker and he has experience by his side as well. Having not played IPL much, he is someone who would bowl his heart out and try and be the best ass this is the only stage where he has not proved himself yet. Thus Starc could be the go-to man for RCb who already have batting legends aplenty.

RCB are also in need of a genuine spinner and Keshav Maharaj could be the right fit in that regard. A total of three more overseas players can be taken thus, Mahraj has a chance.

Indian stars to look-out for

Among the Indian stars, RCB could go back to Sarfaraz Khan, the man who earned big money by performing at the Chinnaswamy.

Best Probable playing 11 if they get what they want in IPL 2024 auction

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Vyshak Vijaykumar