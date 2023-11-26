IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings shocked one and all as they did not release an out-of-form Sam Curran and rather chose to bid goodbye to Shahrukh Khan. The reason for Shahrukh’s release is that he is getting big money (Rs 9 crore) and at that price, the Kings could get 2-3 domestic players.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been out of form ever since the IPL and his ouster was therefore a foregone conclusion. They also let go of Matthew Short, someone they had brought in with much hope ahead of the last season.

Apart from these two names, the exclusion of all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who was part of the 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning Indian team, was also a bit of a shocker.

After releasing six players, Punjab are left with a balance of Rupees 29. 10 crore in their purse to spend on December 19, the scheduled date for the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

Punjab Kings Released Players List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short

Punjab Kings Retained Players List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh.