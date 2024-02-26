IPL 2024: RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot resigns after no-confidence motion

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) President Vaibhav Gehlot resigned on Monday after a no-confidence motion was passed against him.

Gehlot's resignation came after the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) sealed the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, which is to host IPL matches from next month, as well as RCA office on Friday for non payment of dues.

"The RCA office was hastily locked. Now efforts have been started to create an atmosphere of distrust in the RCA by targeting me. Due to this, there is a possibility of spoiling the positive atmosphere of cricket in the state," Gehlot said in a statement.

"In such a situation, it is unbearable for me that there should be any crisis on IPL matches in the state and cricket suffers loss. Therefore, to save the state's cricket and cricket players from this situation, I voluntarily resign from the post of RCA president."



He said after the change of government in Rajasthan, action against RCA was started with malicious intent.

Gehlot said that he got to know that a no-confidence motion has also been moved against him.

"In this regard, all I have to say is that no officer or member of RCA discussed with me nor expressed disagreement on any issue, otherwise I would have already tendered my resignation."



Besides sealing the RCA office, the Rajasthan Sports Council had also written to the concerned bank to freeze the state cricket body's accounts over non-payment of dues of over Rs 40 crore.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Vaibhav has resigned from his post after being upset with the state government's behaviour. He said that action against RCA cannot be justified.

"He (Vaibhav) has resigned because he was upset with the behaviour of the government. There was no need to bring a no-confidence motion. If the government itself had expressed its sentiment that we want you to step down, then resignation would have come.

"Politics is going on. If the government changes, who will become the new president (of RCA)? How do we take possession? They want to capture. They have no feelings for cricket in their hearts and minds. Had it been so, proper action would have been taken. The action that has been taken (against RCA) cannot be called appropriate," the former CM said.

The MoU between RCA and Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) concerning the SMS stadium had expired on February 22. RSSC had served a notice to the RCA for handing over the property on Friday, but it did not happen.

RCA asked RSSC to extend the time period of the MoU. RSSC refused to do so and took possession of SMS Stadium and RCA Academy on Friday.