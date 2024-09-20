Business Standard
17 wickets fall on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test; here's why

The previous best was 15 wickets on three different occasions: once against the West Indies in 1979 and twice against England in 2021.

New Delhi
Sep 20 2024

The first Test between India and Bangladesh set another record on Friday, as day two of the Test saw a total of 17 wickets fall, the most in one day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The previous best was 15 wickets on three different occasions: once against the West Indies in 1979 and twice against England in 2021.

India vs Bangladesh first Test day 2 Highlights

The pitch continued to favour seamers more, as out of the 17 wickets that fell on day two, 14 were picked up by pacers, while only three went to spinners. Jasprit Bumrah of India and Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh picked up four wickets each and were the most successful bowlers of the day. Akash Deep, Md Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each, while Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, and Mehidy Hasan picked up one wicket each, breaking the record for the most wickets in a day in Chennai.
Most wickets in a single day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Most wickets in a day in Tests at Chepauk
Wickets Teams Year Day
17 IND vs BAN 2024 2
15 IND vs WI 1979 3
15 IND vs ENG 2021 4
15 IND vs ENG 2021 2

The pitch had spongy bounce: Jasprit Bumrah

India's star pacer, after the match, said that the pitch had movement for the seamers and some spongy bounce. He added that after watching the pitch ahead of the game, Team India had also planned to bowl first, but unfortunately, the toss did not go their way. Bumrah further stated that when he got the ball on the second day, he planned to mix fuller deliveries with short balls to make the most of both swing and bounce from the pitch.

Bumrah was seen setting up the Bangladeshi batters with constant short deliveries before going full to hit the stumps. The wickets of opener Shadman Islam and Taskin Ahmed were prime examples of how he executed his plans.

Apart from this, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who also took two wickets, said that some balls were staying low and confusing the batters, which resulted in them playing loose shots. Notably, Litton Das played a slog sweep against Jadeja, which went into the air and into the hands of substitute fielder Dhruv Jurel, turning the game entirely in India’s favour.

Most wickets in a single day in Test cricket

Chennai set a personal record with 17 wickets on Friday. However, the numbers are not even close to the most wickets to fall in one day in Test cricket. The current record is 27 wickets, between England and Australia on day two of the 1988 Test.

Most wickets in one day in Test cricket

Most wickets in a day in Tests cricket
Wickets Teams Year Day
27 ENG  vs AUS 1888 2
25 AUS vs ENG 1902 1
24 ENG  vs AUS 1896 2
24 IND VS AFG 2018 2
23 RSA vs AUS 2011 2

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

