BCCI Awards: 'Watching Virat bhai win...'- Gill takes trip down memory lane

India's rising star Shubman Gill has vowed to "give everything" for India after he won the Polly Umrigar Award which is awarded to the Best International Cricketer in the Men's Category for the year 2022-23.

Gill reigned supreme in 2022-23 as he amassed 1325 runs in 25 matches with his highest knock of 208 coming against New Zealand in the ODI clash.

After winning the award, the 24-year-old took a trip down memory lane and how this achievement will motivate him to do better.

"So much nostalgia, from coming here when I was 14 and meeting my idols and legends for the first time. Watching Virat bhai win cricketer of the year was something I would never forget. Pure motivation for me to go a step further and give everything for my country this year," Gill wrote on Instagram.

Shami was crowned as the Best International Cricketer for the year 2019-20 as he scalped 77 wickets in 30 matches with an average of 19.81 and an economy of 4.06. His best bowling figures during the year 5/35 came against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Grateful to have been honoured by BCCI at Naman Awards, a wonderful way to celebrate Indian cricket. Congratulations to all the award winners. I will continue to give my best for the team," Shami wrote on Instagram.

Ashwin received the award for the following year, he made just seven appearances but scalped 44 wickets with his best bowling figure of 6/61 coming against England in Chennai.

While Jasprit Bumrah was crowned as the Best International Cricketer for the year 2021-22. In his 15 appearances, he bagged 35 wickets with an economy of 3.27 with his best bowling figure of 5/24 coming against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the award ceremony, former India cricketers Ravi Shastri and Farokh Engineer were awarded the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah presented the award to Shastri and Farokh.