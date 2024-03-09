5-fer in 100th Test: Ashwin joins Warne, Kumble Muralidaran in elite list

Ravichandran Ashwin picked his 36th five-wicket haul as he bamboozled the English top order in the India vs England 5th Test on Saturday, March 9 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium Dharamsala. Since the five-wicket haul came in his 100th Test, he joined the elite list of players who picked up five-wicket hauls in their 100th Test.

Ashwin, who picked up four wickets in England’s first innings in this match, now had five and with two more English wickets yet to be taken. He could eye his 10-wicket match haul. If Ashwin manages to get 10 wickets, he will become the first cricketer in history to take a 10-wicket match haul in their 100th Test.

Who else picked up a wicket haul in their 100th Test?

Shane Warne vs South Africa, 2002

The first player to pick a five-wicket haul in their 100th Terst was Australian spinner Shane Warne. Warner got two in the first innings of his 100th Test and then picked up six wickets in the second as Australia beat South Africa by chasing down 334 and winning the match by six wickets in 2002 in Cape Town.

Anil Kumble vs Sri Lanka, 2005

India’s Anil Kumble was the second player to pick a five-wicket haul in his 100th Test. After picking just two in the first innings against Sri Lanka in 2005 at Ahmedabad, the Jumbo picked up five in the second innings as India beat the visitors by 259 runs.

Muthiah Muralidaran vs Bangladesh, 2006





Players with Five-Wicket Hauls in their 100th Test



Player Country 100th match Against Match Figures BBI in 100th Test R Ashwin India 2024 England 9/128 5/77 Muthiah Muralidaran Sri Lanka 2006 Bangladesh 9/141 6/54 Shane Warne Australia 2002 South Africa 8/231 6/161 Anil Kumble India 2005 Sri Lanka 7/176 5/89 The third and last one before Ashwin to get a five-wicket haul in his 100th Test was Sri Lankan legend Muthiah Muralidaran. Muralidaran picked three in the first innings at Chhatogram in 2006 and then got six in the second as Sri Lanka won the match by eight wickets.

Ashwin best among all bowlers in their 100th Test

Thus, before Ashwin’s nine-wicket haul, where he, at the time of publishing this copy had figures of 9/128, Muralidaran had the best figures of 9/141 for a player in their 100th Test.

Among 80 players to have played 100 Tests till March 9, 2024, 23 have been either bowlers or all-rounders with the ability to bowl and pick up five-wicket hauls and only four have been able to do that. It speaks volumes about the feat achieved by Ashwin.



Most Five-Wicket hauls for an Indian



Ashwin also overtook Kumble for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian in Tests. Before this match, both the players had 35 five-wicket hauls to their name, but Ashin now has 36. He has equalled New Zealand great Richard Haddlee who had picked up 36 five-wicket hauls in just 86 Tests. Only Shane Warne (37) and Muralidaran (67) have more five-wicket hauls than Ashiwn.