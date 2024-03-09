James Anderson becomes first pacer to take 700 wickets in Test cricket

England pacer James Anderson became the first batter in Test cricket history to take 700 wickets in Test cricket. Anderson reached the milestone when he took the wicket of Kuldeep Yadav. 41-year-old Anderson, who is the oldest player in Test history, started his Test career in 2002 against Zimbabwe and has been troubling batters with his menacing swing from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson.





Jacques Kallis, South Africa (2008) - 100th wicket

Peter Siddle, Australia (2010) - 200th wicket

Peter Fulton, New Zealand (2013) - 300th wicket

Martin Guptill, New Zealand (2015) - 400th wicket

Kraigg Braithwaite, West Indies (2017) - 500th wicket

Azhar Ali, Pakistan (2020) - 600th wicket

Kuldeep Yadav, India (2024)- 700th wicket

Overall, Anderson is the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history. The two bowlers above him are spinners -- Muthaiah Muralidharan and Shane Warne. He has achieved a feat that no other pacer can dream of. The closest to his record wickets is his compatriot Stuart Broad, who has already retired from Test cricket.