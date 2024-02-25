Ashwin equals and overtakes Kumble for different records in the same match

Ravichandran Ashwin continued to break records during the India versus England Test series 2024 as he overtook Anil Kumble to become the highest wicket-taker in Indian conditions in the red ball format of the game. In the same game, he also equalled Kumble to become the joint-holder of the record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian in Tests.

Most Wickets in India in Tests

R. Ashwin - 351*

Anil Kumble - 350

Harbhajan Singh - 265

Kapil Dev - 219

Ravindra Jadeja - 210*



Ashwin, who claimed his first five-wicket haul of this series, reached the figure of 35, the most by any Indian. While Kumble played 132 Tests to get 35 five-fors, Ashwin has so far played only 99 matches.

Most Five Wicket Hauls for India in Tests



Player Span Matches Innings BBI Average ER SR 5W 10W R Ashwin (IND) 2011-2024 99* 187 7/59 23.91 2.79 51.3 35 8 A Kumble (IND) 1990-2008 132 236 10/74 29.65 2.69 65.99 35 8 Harbhajan Singh (IND) 1998-2015 103 190 8/84 32.46 2.84 68.53 25 5 N Kapil Dev (IND) 1978-1994 131 227 9/83 29.64 2.78 63.91 23 2 BS Chandrasekhar (IND) 1964-1979 58 97 8/79 29.74 2.7 65.96 16 2

Most Wckets Against a Single Country

Ashwin, 37, also became the only Indian bowler to take 100 wickets or more against two countries in Tests. Having taken 114 wickets against Australia in just 22 matches, Ashwin touched the 100-wicket mark at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi. He now has 104 wickets against the English team in 23 matches.