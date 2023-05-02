Foodtech start-up Pluckk acquires DIY meal kit company KOOK



KOOK offers do it yourself (DIY) meal kits that make cooking easy by providing pre-portioned ingredients and recipes. The company said in a statement it has a strong presence in Delhi and Mumbai and has a reputation of serving various dietary preferences and cooking skills. Pluckk, a Mumbai based start-up, has acquired KOOK, a food technology company, for $1.3 million through a mix of cash and equity.



"We are thrilled to welcome the young team of KOOK to the Pluckk family. Their demonstrated expertise in building a world-class product in the meal-kit space, coupled with our commitment to provide safe and chemical-free produce, will enable us to offer an unbeatable farm-to-fork experience to customers across India,” said Nelson D’Souza, chief financial officer of Pluckk Pluckk said its acquisition is a strategic move to tap the growth potential of the meal kit market. The global meal kit market is projected to grow from $15.21 billion in 2021 to $31.5 billion by 2025 , representing a 20 per cent growth.



"Further, from a unit economics point-of-view, this is a welcome addition to our portfolio and will help us accelerate our journey towards building a profitable business," he added. "In the post-covid world, ready to cook meal kits have emerged as a sought after cooking trend with customers preferring to control the quality of food consumed while having more dining options which we look to leverage by offering this differentiator to our customer experience," he said.

Also Read Foodtech startup On2Cook gets Rs 17 cr seed funding at Rs 100 cr valuation Foodtech firm SaveEat raises $500,000 in funding to expand business Now passenger finds stone in Air India's in-flight meal, airline responds Global Surfaces makes stellar debut; zooms 23% over issue price Food delivery firm Zomato stake sale fetches Rs 1,631 crore for Alibaba Daimler India rolls out BharatBenz Simulated Driver trainer initiative NPCIL-NTPC joint venture to build 4,200 MW of nuclear power project E-commerce giant Flipkart opens 4 lakh sqft fulfillment centre in Telangana IT major TCS advances generation of income tax Form 16 documents by 45 days Chipmaker MediaTek partners with Lava to power 5G smartphones in India

Pluckk is a B2C fresh produce food tech supply chain platform founded in 2021. Co-founded by Pratik Gupta with seed funding from Exponentia Ventures, it is a digital lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand in the fruits and vegetables (F&V) space.

