Sensex hits record high, Nifty at new 1-year high: Factors behind the rally
India to grow at moderately brisk rate, inflation to ease: FinMin
EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000
Noise launches Air Buds 2 wireless earbuds at Rs 1,799: Know specs and more
Fifa World Cup Uruguay vs South Korea Live: Cavani, Suarez and Son in focus
Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Updates: Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0, Uruguay will take on South Korea, Portugal play Ghana and Brazil face Serbia
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Uruguay football team during practice before Uruguay vs South Korea Live. Photo: @Uruguay
Uruguay vs South Korea Live, Fifa World Cup
After a scintillating 7-0 victory by Spain and an equally come-from-behind shocker by Japan against Germany, the stakes in the first round itself have risen at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. No match can now be taken as an easy game Cameroon making Switzerland sweat its way to a 1-0 victory is enough for teams like Uruguay, Portugal and Brazil to take their opponents seriously.
Switzerland vs Cameroon
A single goal made all the difference in this game. The goal in the 48th minute came courtesy of Breel Embolo, a Cameroon-born Swiss striker. There was no celebration as expected from Embolo as he remained the game-changer for the team from the Alps.
Uruguay vs South Korea
In the second game, the team with two greats- Eddinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, the team that made it to the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup, would be in action against yet another Asian team. Going by how Saudi Arabia and Japan have performed, yet another Asian surprise courtesy of Son Heung Min’s South Korea.
Portugal vs Ghana
After the Uruguay vs South Korea clash, football fans will be up for a mouthwatering match featuring one of their favourite stars Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal take on Ghana. Due to Ronaldo’s Manchester United saga, the match has got even more eyeballs than expected and Ghana, known as giant killers wouldn’t want to let go of such a big opportunity to impress all.
Brazil vs Serbia
The last and final clash of the night will involve another favourite of the Indian audiences, Brazil. The South American side will be up against surprise entrants Serbia. Neymar, Brazil’s favourite son will be hoping to deliver for his team on a big stage
Fifa World Cup LIVE Updates: Catch all the updates from the Uruguay vs South Korea clash at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
