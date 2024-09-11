Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test likely to be called off without a toss

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test likely to be called off without a toss

Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test: Given the continued poor weather, officials did not delay in deciding there would be no play on Wednesday (September 11).

Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test in Greater Noida

Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test in Greater Noida

Anish Kumar Greater Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at Sahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium is on the verge of being called off without a toss, as no play has been possible in the first three days due to persistent rain and waterlogged conditions.

On the first two days, match officials waited until the evening before calling off the days' play. However, on the third day, they abandoned play at 9 AM IST after heavy rain caused waterlogging in parts of the field.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Given the continued poor weather, officials did not delay in deciding there would be no play on Wednesday.

 

"Afghanistan versus New Zealand Day 3 is called off due to persistent rains. The match will commence with 98 overs from tomorrow (Day 4) if the skies clear," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

Afghanistan, who rarely get the opportunity to face top cricketing nations, are hosting the match.

More From This Section

England vs Australia 1st T20

England vs Australia 1st T20: Playing 11, Live Timings (IST), Streaming

AFG vs NZ Test match

Full list of Test matches which were called off without a ball being bowled

Sri lanka cricket

'He has ability to move ball both ways': SL bowling coach lauds pacer

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes returns as England names 17-player squad for Pakistan Test tour

AFG vs NZ

Greater Noida Stadium may have hosted last int'l game; awaiting report


Why the AFG vs NZ test is on the brink of being called off?

Despite some sunshine on the first two days, the ground conditions at the Greater Noida Stadium did not improve enough to allow play to begin. Following a heavy downpour on Wednesday (September 11), it seems unlikely that the groundsmen will be able to prepare the field in time for Day 4.

Although Afghanistan officials were optimistic about getting the ground ready on Tuesday, the heavy rain on Day 3 worsened the conditions significantly, making the prospect of further play even more remote.

More to follow...

Also Read

ACB officials

Afghanistan defends venue selection after no play in first 2 of AFG-NZ days

Unique ways to dry up cricket field in India

Iron to grass transplant: Six unique ways to dry up cricket field in India

Day 1 of Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test

Wet outfield & poor facilities mar Day 1 of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Playing 11 and live toss time

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Playing 11, live toss timings and streaming

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test September 9 weather forecast

How to get AFG vs NZ Test tickets? Greater Noida weather forecast on Sept 9

Topics : Afghanistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon