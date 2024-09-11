Full list of Test matches which were called off without a ball being bowled

The long and challenging format of Test cricket often intrigues cricket fans as they get to watch 5 days of brilliant batting and bowling displays from their sporting heroes. However, there are moments when all the excitement turns to disappointment due to weather playing spoilsport in the tie.

There have been 7 occassions in cricket history where the match has been abandoned without even a single delivery being bowled in the enounter.



Meanwhile, Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test at Sahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium could become 8th Test match in cricket history to be called-off without a ball being bowled.



In the first three days of AFG vs NZ Test not even toss happened due to wet outfield. While, the third day was called-off at 9 AM IST due to rain, the first two days were abandoned in the evening despite sunshine.



If no play was possible till Tea on Day 4 (September 12) of one-off Test, match referee Javagal Srinath would call-off the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test.