Arthur, Bradburn, Puttick resign from their roles in Pakistan cricket board

All three, along with bowling coach Morne Morkel, comprised the main support staff of the Pakistan team until the World Cup.

Mickey Arthur. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that foreign coaches Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick have resigned from their respective roles with the national team as well as with the board.
The development came after the trio were assigned duties at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore following a change in their portfolios post the 50-overs World Cup in India.
All three, along with bowling coach Morne Morkel, comprised the main support staff of the Pakistan team until the World Cup.
But Pakistan's failure to advance to the knockouts saw PCB managing committee chairman Zaka Ashraf reassigning them to the NCA, to which the trio refused and instead went on vacations to their respective homes.
 
Morkel was the only one to resign immediately after the World Cup from his incomplete contract.
A reliable source in the board said negotiations were held with the trio for them to resign themselves, since as per their contracts, had the PCB terminated their contracts the board would have been required to pay them salaries for six months.
The source said once the negotiations were successfully concluded with Arthur, Bradburn and Puttick, they informed the board of their decisions to resign by the end of January.
The PCB said the decision was taken amicably between all the stakeholders.
Soon after the World Cup, once it became known that the PCB was no longer interested in having these three overseas coaches working with the national side, Puttick got an offer as batting coach from Afghanistan.
At the same time, Bradburn was offered a contract by an English county side whereas Arthur went back to his rule as the head coach with Derbyshire.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

