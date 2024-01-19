Pakistan board issues NOC to four players returning from injury layoffs

Naseem Shah scored two sixes against Afghanistan to help Pakistan enter the Asia Cup 2022 finals. File Photo: Twitter (Pakistan Cricket)

Mystery surrounds Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to issue NOCs to centrally contracted as well as non-contracted players to participate in the International League T20 and the Bangladesh Premier League in January-February.

The mystery stems from the fact that fast bowlers Naseem Shah, Ihsanaullah and Mohammad Hasnain along with experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan have all recently recovered from injuries and had sought NOCs for the BPL.

Pakistan's team director Mohammad Hafeez had requested the PCB ensure players who are returning from injuries must play at least one match in the ongoing President Trophy (first-class) in Karachi.

Subsequently, the four were asked to travel to Karachi and appear in the domestic matches.

However, when the PCB announced issuing NOC to the players, it had no mention of Shadab, Naseem, Ihsanullah and Hasnain being approved for the BPL.

Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup and went for a surgery in London. He subsequently missed the ODI World Cup, the three-match Test tour of Australia and the ongoing T20I series in New Zealand.

Similarly, Hasnain and Ihsanullah last played for Pakistan in January and April 2023 respectively before sustaining injuries, with the latter requiring an elbow injury in Lahore.

Shadab had to miss the tours to Australia and New Zealand after picking up an ankle injury during the National T20 Championship late last year.

Meanwhile, the PCB confirmed that it had also issued the NOC to senior players Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf for the ILT20 and BPL leagues.