Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pakistan board issues NOC to four players returning from injury layoffs

When the PCB announced issuing NOC to the players, it had no mention of Shadab, Naseem, Ihsanullah and Hasnain being approved for the BPL.

Naseem Shah scored two sixes against Afghanistan to help Pakistan enter the Asia Cup 2022 finals. File Photo: Twitter (Pakistan Cricket)

Naseem Shah scored two sixes against Afghanistan to help Pakistan enter the Asia Cup 2022 finals. File Photo: Twitter (Pakistan Cricket)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mystery surrounds Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to issue NOCs to centrally contracted as well as non-contracted players to participate in the International League T20 and the Bangladesh Premier League in January-February.
The mystery stems from the fact that fast bowlers Naseem Shah, Ihsanaullah and Mohammad Hasnain along with experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan have all recently recovered from injuries and had sought NOCs for the BPL.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Pakistan's team director Mohammad Hafeez had requested the PCB ensure players who are returning from injuries must play at least one match in the ongoing President Trophy (first-class) in Karachi.
Subsequently, the four were asked to travel to Karachi and appear in the domestic matches.
However, when the PCB announced issuing NOC to the players, it had no mention of Shadab, Naseem, Ihsanullah and Hasnain being approved for the BPL.
Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup and went for a surgery in London. He subsequently missed the ODI World Cup, the three-match Test tour of Australia and the ongoing T20I series in New Zealand.
Similarly, Hasnain and Ihsanullah last played for Pakistan in January and April 2023 respectively before sustaining injuries, with the latter requiring an elbow injury in Lahore.
Shadab had to miss the tours to Australia and New Zealand after picking up an ankle injury during the National T20 Championship late last year.
Meanwhile, the PCB confirmed that it had also issued the NOC to senior players Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf for the ILT20 and BPL leagues.

Also Read

ICC World Cup IND-PAK: India bowling coach avoids question on PCB complaint

PCB includes Imran Khan in revised video but controversy refuses to die

Wasim Akram asks PCB to delete commemorative video clip without Imran Khan

Asia Cup: Deadlock over PCB's new contracts, players want more freedom

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 live telecast and streaming, commentators' list

IND vs ENG: England Lions pin India to mat despite Patidar's quick 140

ICC Under 19 World Cup: India full schedule, live match time, streaming

Sri Lanka rope in former India coach Bharat Arun in advanced coaching role

U-19 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about breeding ground of stars

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEIndia vs Japan Hockey MatchNiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon