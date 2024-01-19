Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 live telecast and streaming, commentators' list

Indian fans can watch the budding star during the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 on Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of India matches of the U-19 World Cup on Disney+Hotstar

ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup captains

ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup captains. Photo: ICC media zone

Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 will kick start on January 19 in South Africa. This will be for the first time that International Cricket Council (ICC) will broadcast all 41 matches of Under 19 with at least two matches scheduled on each day in the group stages.

Among the destinations for live broadcast coverage, fans can catch the action on Star Sports (India), Amazon (Australia), Sky Sports (UK), Supersport (Sub-Saharan Africa), CricLife (MENA), Willow (USA and Canada), ESPN (Caribbean and South America) and Sky Sport (New Zealand).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Fans in other territories will be able to watch the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 for free on the ICC’s OTT platform, ICC.tv, ensuring live coverage of all matches across the world.

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 live telecast and streaming in India and other countries

List of channels and live streaming platforms
Territory Licensee TV Exploitation Digital Exploitation
India Disney Star Sports 1 (SD+HD)
Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD)		 Disney+ Hotstar
Australia Amazon N/A Prime Video
UK Sky Sports Sky Sports Mix
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Interactive		 ICC.tv (selected matches)
Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport Supersport Variety 1
Supersport Variety 1 Africa
Supersport Variety 2
Supersport Variety 2 Africa
Supersport Action
Supersport Action Africa
Supersport Cricket
Supersport Cricket Africa		 SuperSport App
USA Willow Willow, Willow Xtra Willow TV app
Canada Willow Willow Canada Willow TV app
Caribbean & South America ESPN ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
New Zealand SKY Sport Sky Sport Pop Up 1
Sky Sport 2
Sky Sport 3
Sky Sport 4		 Sky Now & Sky Go
ICC.tv (selected matches)
MENA e& Criclife Max Starzplay
ROW ICC.tv N/A ICC.tv

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 commentators' list

Renowned broadcaster and former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop will be leading the commentary team and he will be joined by Scott Styris, Samuel Badree and Lydia Greenway, former international stars who have lifted ICC world titles for their respective teams.

Full list of commentators and broadcasters for U-19 World Cup

List of commentators
Ian Bishop
Scott Styris
Samuel Badree
Lydia Greenway
WV Raman
Marina Iqbal
Ed Rainsford
Bazid Khan
Abhinav Mukund
Tino Mawoyo
HD Ackerman
Jon Kent
Charles Dagnall
Melinda Farrell
Andrew Leonard
Raunak Kapoor
Philasande Sixaba
Firdose Moonda
Zaahier Adams

Also Read

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

IND vs ENG: England Lions pin India to mat despite Patidar's quick 140

ICC Under 19 World Cup: India full schedule, live match time, streaming

Sri Lanka rope in former India coach Bharat Arun in advanced coaching role

U-19 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about breeding ground of stars

T20 World Cup squad not final but...: Rohit Sharma after IND vs AFG series


ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 full schedule


Topics : ICC U19 Cricket World Cup ICC U-19 World Cup India cricket team cricket broadcast sports broadcasting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon