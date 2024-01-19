ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 live telecast and streaming, commentators' list

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 will kick start on January 19 in South Africa. This will be for the first time that International Cricket Council (ICC) will broadcast all 41 matches of Under 19 with at least two matches scheduled on each day in the group stages.
Among the destinations for live broadcast coverage, fans can catch the action on Star Sports (India), Amazon (Australia), Sky Sports (UK), Supersport (Sub-Saharan Africa), CricLife (MENA), Willow (USA and Canada), ESPN (Caribbean and South America) and Sky Sport (New Zealand).
Fans in other territories will be able to watch the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 for free on the ICC’s OTT platform, ICC.tv, ensuring live coverage of all matches across the world.
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 live telecast and streaming in India and other countries
|List of channels and live streaming platforms
|Territory
|Licensee
|TV Exploitation
|Digital Exploitation
|India
|Disney
|
Star Sports 1 (SD+HD)
Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD)
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Australia
|Amazon
|N/A
|Prime Video
|UK
|Sky Sports
|
Sky Sports Mix
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Interactive
|ICC.tv (selected matches)
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|Supersport
|
Supersport Variety 1
Supersport Variety 1 Africa
Supersport Variety 2
Supersport Variety 2 Africa
Supersport Action
Supersport Action Africa
Supersport Cricket
Supersport Cricket Africa
|SuperSport App
|USA
|Willow
|Willow, Willow Xtra
|Willow TV app
|Canada
|Willow
|Willow Canada
|Willow TV app
|Caribbean & South America
|ESPN
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|
Sky Sport Pop Up 1
Sky Sport 2
Sky Sport 3
Sky Sport 4
|
Sky Now & Sky Go
ICC.tv (selected matches)
|MENA
|e&
|Criclife Max
|Starzplay
|ROW
|ICC.tv
|N/A
|ICC.tv
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 commentators' list
Renowned broadcaster and former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop will be leading the commentary team and he will be joined by Scott Styris, Samuel Badree and Lydia Greenway, former international stars who have lifted ICC world titles for their respective teams.
Full list of commentators and broadcasters for U-19 World Cup
|List of commentators
|Ian Bishop
|Scott Styris
|Samuel Badree
|Lydia Greenway
|WV Raman
|Marina Iqbal
|Ed Rainsford
|Bazid Khan
|Abhinav Mukund
|Tino Mawoyo
|HD Ackerman
|Jon Kent
|Charles Dagnall
|Melinda Farrell
|Andrew Leonard
|Raunak Kapoor
|Philasande Sixaba
|Firdose Moonda
|Zaahier Adams
