ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 live telecast and streaming, commentators' list

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 will kick start on January 19 in South Africa. This will be for the first time that International Cricket Council (ICC) will broadcast all 41 matches of Under 19 with at least two matches scheduled on each day in the group stages.





Among the destinations for live broadcast coverage, fans can catch the action on Star Sports (India), Amazon (Australia), Sky Sports (UK), Supersport (Sub-Saharan Africa), CricLife (MENA), Willow (USA and Canada), ESPN (Caribbean and South America) and Sky Sport (New Zealand).

Fans in other territories will be able to watch the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 for free on the ICC’s OTT platform, ICC.tv, ensuring live coverage of all matches across the world.

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 live telecast and streaming in India and other countries



List of channels and live streaming platforms Territory Licensee TV Exploitation Digital Exploitation India Disney Star Sports 1 (SD+HD)

Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD) Disney+ Hotstar Australia Amazon N/A Prime Video UK Sky Sports Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Interactive ICC.tv (selected matches) Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport Supersport Variety 1

Supersport Variety 1 Africa

Supersport Variety 2

Supersport Variety 2 Africa

Supersport Action

Supersport Action Africa

Supersport Cricket

Supersport Cricket Africa SuperSport App USA Willow Willow, Willow Xtra Willow TV app Canada Willow Willow Canada Willow TV app Caribbean & South America ESPN ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean New Zealand SKY Sport Sky Sport Pop Up 1

Sky Sport 2

Sky Sport 3

Sky Sport 4 Sky Now & Sky Go

ICC.tv (selected matches) MENA e& Criclife Max Starzplay ROW ICC.tv N/A ICC.tv

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 commentators' list

Renowned broadcaster and former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop will be leading the commentary team and he will be joined by Scott Styris, Samuel Badree and Lydia Greenway, former international stars who have lifted ICC world titles for their respective teams.

Full list of commentators and broadcasters for U-19 World Cup

List of commentators Ian Bishop Scott Styris Samuel Badree Lydia Greenway WV Raman Marina Iqbal Ed Rainsford Bazid Khan Abhinav Mukund Tino Mawoyo HD Ackerman Jon Kent Charles Dagnall Melinda Farrell Andrew Leonard Raunak Kapoor Philasande Sixaba Firdose Moonda Zaahier Adams

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 full schedule