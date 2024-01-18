Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs ENG: England Lions pin India to mat despite Patidar's quick 140

Patidar made 140 off 132 balls with 18 fours and five sixes but India A could only make 215 for eight at close, replying to England's mammoth 553 for eight declared in the first innings

Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 43 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. Photo: Sportzpics

Rajat Patidar, Representative Image Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England Lions continued to dominate India A despite a rollicking unbeaten hundred from Rajat Patidar on the second day of their first unofficial Test here on Thursday.
Patidar made 140 off 132 balls with 18 fours and five sixes but India A could only make 215 for eight at close, replying to England's mammoth 553 for eight declared in first innings.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India A are still trailing by 338 runs.
Pacer Matthew Fisher led England's bowling with a four-wicket burst (4/57) while he received strong support from fellow pacer Matthew Potts (2/26) and left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson (2/43).
India A were, in fact, in all kind of trouble early on at 24 for four and later slipped to 95 for seven.
However, Patidar found some late support from Tushar Deshpande, who scored India's second highest individual score of 23, and Navdeep Saini as India A struggled past the 200-run mark.
Earlier, England, starting from their overnight 382 for 3, motored on riding on a fine 125 off 182 balls by captain Josh Bohannon, who resumed the day from 93.
Bohannon got excellent support from Dan Mousley (68 off 115 balls) and Potts (44 not out) and Jack Carson (53).
For India, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar took four wickets (4/137).
Brief scores: England Lions: 553 for 8 declared in 118 overs (Keaton Jennings 154, Josh Bohanan 125, Alex Lees 73, Dan Mousley 68, Jack Carson 53; Manav Suthar 4/137) vs India A: 215 for 8 in 40 overs (Rajat Patidar 140; Matt Fisher 4/57).

Also Read

CBSE revises date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in 2024; check details

IND vs ENG: Dinesh Karthik to assist England Lions as batting consultant

IND vs ENG: Patidar hits 111; India A play draw against England Lions

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

IND vs ENG Tests: India A squad led by Easwaran to face England Lions

ICC Under 19 World Cup: India full schedule, live match time, streaming

Sri Lanka rope in former India coach Bharat Arun in advanced coaching role

U-19 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about breeding ground of stars

T20 World Cup squad not final but...: Rohit Sharma after IND vs AFG series

FIR against gaming site, FB page over Sachin Tendulkar's deepfake video

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India cricket team India vs England England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon