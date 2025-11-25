SA declare 260/5, set India a mammoth 549-run target in Guwahati Test

Tristan Stubbs (94) and Tony de Zorzi (49) anchored South Africa’s second innings, frustrating India’s spinners before the Proteas declared at 260 for 5 on Day 4 of the second Test in Guwahati. The declaration has handed India a daunting 549-run target to chase, a total that seems nearly impossible to chase down on a deteriorating pitch.
Early Wickets for India
The morning session saw Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) and Washington Sundar (1/67) strike early, reducing South Africa to 77/3. Jadeja dismissed both openers, Ryan Rickelton (35 off 64 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84 balls), continuing his strong performance in the series. Washington then removed South African captain Temba Bavuma (3), keeping India briefly in the hunt.
Stubbs and de Zorzi Consolidate Lead
Tristan Stubbs, who narrowly missed a half-century in the first innings, played a patient and calculated innings of 94 off 180 balls. He combined with Tony de Zorzi to add 101 runs for the fourth wicket, frustrating India’s spinners as the pitch softened. Stubbs later stitched a 82-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder (35) to push the total toward a commanding declaration.
Also Read
Spin and Turn on Guwahati Pitch
While both Jadeja and Sundar are not known for extracting prodigious turn, the first session saw the ball gripping more than usual, hinting at crumbling conditions later in the match. This will make the task of India’s batters in the fourth innings even more challenging.
Proteas in Cruise Control
With South Africa now in full control, the focus has shifted to the Indian batting lineup, who must attempt a historic chase under mounting pressure. After being bundled out for 201 in response to South Africa’s first-innings total of 489 on Day 3, India face a seemingly insurmountable challenge to save the match.
|South Africa 2nd Inning
|260-5 (78.3 ov) CRR:3.31
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ryan Rickelton
|c M Siraj b R Jadeja
|35
|64
|4
|0
|54.69
|Aiden Markram
|b R Jadeja
|29
|84
|3
|0
|34.52
|Tristan Stubbs
|b R Jadeja
|94
|180
|9
|1
|52.22
|Temba Bavuma (C)
|c N K Reddy b W Sundar
|3
|11
|0
|0
|27.27
|Tony de Zorzi
|lbw b R Jadeja
|49
|68
|4
|1
|72.06
|Wiaan Mulder
|Not out
|35
|69
|5
|0
|50.72
|Extras
|15 (b 9, Ib 0, w 1, nb 5, p 0)
|Total
|260 (5 wkts, 78.3 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Senuran Muthusamy,Kyle Verreynne,Marco Jansen,Simon Harmer,Keshav Maharaj
|Fall of Wickets
|59-1(Ryan Rickelton 18.3),74-2(Aiden Markram 28.1),77-3(Temba Bavuma 31.3),178-4(Tony de Zorzi 58.1),260-5(Tristan Stubbs 78.3)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|0
|22
|0
|1
|1
|3.67
|Mohammed Siraj
|5
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|3.8
|Ravindra Jadeja
|28.3
|3
|62
|4
|4
|0
|2.18
|Kuldeep Yadav
|12
|0
|48
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Washington Sundar
|22
|2
|67
|1
|0
|0
|3.05
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|4
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|6