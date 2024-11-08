SA vs IND 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain threat looms large over Kingsmead
South Africa vs India 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's young guns would be looking to impress in what can be considered as an audition ahead of the IPL 2025 auction as well.
The focus shifts from Test cricket to T20 cricket as Team India take on South Africa in the 1st T20I match at the Kingsmead Stadium today. The 4-match T20I series will see both sides meeting each other for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados, where the Proteas will be eager for a possible revenge.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will look to continue his spell with another win as captain following a series victory over Bangladesh earlier. It will be interesting to see which one of the uncapped stars—Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, or Ramandeep Singh gets to make his debut on the night. Check South Africa vs India 1st T20I full scorecard here
South Africa vs India 1st T20 Playing 11
South Africa Playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla.
India Playing 11 (probable): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Yash Dayal.
South Africa vs India 1st T20 LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between South Africa's Aiden Markram and India’s Suryakumar Yadav will take place at 8:00 PM IST today.
South Africa vs India 1st T20 live telecast in India
Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the South Africa vs India T20 international series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the SA vs IND 1st T20 match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in India.
South Africa vs India 1st T20 live streaming in India
JioCinema will stream the South Africa vs India 1st T20 match in India on its application and website.
Stay tuned for South Africa vs India 1st T20 live score and match updates here.
7:13 PM
South Africa vs India 1st T20I, Durban weather forecast updates: Major stars missing!
In what is a repeat fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 final that India managed to win in Barbados earlier, both sides will have a changed look to themselves with the Indian team without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and many other stars that featured that night.
South Africa too will be without their experienced set of players like Quinton de Kock, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.
7:05 PM
South Africa vs India 1st T20I, Durban weather forecast updates: Rain to play spoilsport?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between South Africa and India. With the possibility of rain surrounding the match, the fans would be praying they get to witness a game of cricket on the night. There is a 40% chance of rain during the game.
