Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
In the first T20 International of three-match series, Australia will take on Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane today. After a confident performance during the recently concluded ODI series, which resulted in Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan defeating Australia and registering their first-ever ODI series win in Australia since 2002.
Pakistan made a strong statement with both bat and ball in the ODI series, but the T20 format brings its own challenges. As the visitors gear up for the first T20, they aim to set the tone early and take the lead in the three-match series against a struggling Australian side.
The match on Thursday will be crucial for both teams, as Pakistan will look to establish dominance early in the series, while Australia will aim to bounce back after a tough ODI series.
On the other hand, Australia will need to bring their A-game to counter Pakistan’s in-form players and deliver a solid performance in Brisbane to regain confidence in the absence of their key players for the T20 international series.
Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 Playing 11
Australia Playing 11 (probable): Josh Inglis (c/wk), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis
Pakistan Playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 live telecast in India:
Star Sports Networks will live telecast the AUS vs PAK 1st T20 match in India.
Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 live streaming in India
Disney Plus Hotstar will stream the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 match in India on its application and website.
Check Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 live score and match updates here
12:43 PM
1st T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Australia form guide
How Aussies performed in previous 10 T20 Internationals?
Australia form guide - last 10 matches, most recent first - W = win, L = loss, N = no result
NLWWWWLLWW
Australia’s recent T20 journey has been a tale of highs and lows. On their September tour of the United Kingdom, the Aussies showcased their dominance by sweeping Scotland 3-0 and splitting honours with England after the series decider was washed out. It was a tour that hinted at their T20 prowess.
However, the story took a sharp turn during the T20 World Cup. Riding high with five consecutive wins, their campaign seemed destined for glory. But cricket’s unpredictability struck, as back-to-back defeats to Afghanistan and India brought their title aspirations to a sudden and crushing halt.
From triumphs on foreign soil to heartbreak in the global arena, Australia’s T20 journey underscores the fine margins that define success and failure in cricket’s shortest format.
12:34 PM
1st T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Player to watch out today- Australia
Australia’s Aaron Hardie looks poised to take a significant step forward. Likely to be promoted up the batting order, the 25-year-old all-rounder is no stranger to turning games on their head, having dazzled fans in the Big Bash League. As stalwarts like Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Marsh edge closer to the twilight of their careers, Hardie’s ability to deliver with both bat and ball positions him as a key figure in Australia’s cricketing future.
12:25 PM
1st T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Player to watch out today- Pakistan
Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Usman Khan, is proof that it is never too late to make an impact. The 29-year-old, who earned his international breakthrough during the T20 World Cup, brings an air of unpredictability. Though his international experience is limited, his blistering unbeaten 201 in a domestic List A match earlier this year demonstrates his potential to wreak havoc on bowlers when he finds his rhythm.
12:15 PM
1st T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Player to watch out - Australia
At the Gabba, where the ball dances to the bowler's tune, young Xavier Bartlett could emerge as a game-changer. A local favourite, Bartlett has shown remarkable control and skill across all three phases of a T20 innings. His ability to move the ball early in the game has already turned heads, and with the new ball in hand, he could make life difficult for the opposition.
12:04 PM
1st T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan's full squad
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan
11:55 AM
1st T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Australia's full squad
Australia: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
11:44 AM
1st T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan Poised for Glory vs depleted Aussies
Pakistan Poised for Glory as Australia's ODI Woes Spill into T20I Series
Australia's commitment to the One Day International (ODI) format has come under fire after their shock 2-1 series loss to Pakistan, with critics accusing the team of "not caring" about the format. Now, their troubles seem to have spilled over into the T20I arena, as they field a depleted side missing three first-choice bowlers, permanent T20 captain Mitchell Marsh, and star opener Travis Head.
For Pakistan, this presents a golden opportunity to achieve a rare white-ball series double on Australian soil. With an almost identical pace attack—save for Mohammad Hasnain—primed to exploit Australia's fragile batting line-up, the three-match T20I series starting Thursday promises to be a high-stakes battle for supremacy.
11:36 AM
1st T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20. The Men In Green are high on confidence after defeating Australia in the ODI series.
Can they do that in the shortest format of the game as well. Stay tuned with us as we start the build up for the first T20 International.
Stay tuned with us as we start the build up for the first T20 International.
