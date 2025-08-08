Friday, August 08, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chinnaswamy Stadium may lose Women's World Cup matches over safety woes

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is still awaiting clearance from local authorities to stage matches, a delay attributed to concerns stemming from a tragic stampede this year.

Chinnaswamy Stadium

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

With less than two months remaining for the start of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, uncertainty looms over Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s participation as a host venue.  The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is still awaiting clearance from local authorities to stage matches, a delay attributed to concerns stemming from a tragic stampede that occurred earlier this year during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory parade. The incident led to the deaths of 11 people, significantly influencing the scrutiny on crowd management at the venue.
 
The stadium is scheduled to host key fixtures, including the tournament opener on September 30, five league-stage games, and the crucial semifinal on October 30. However, the absence of official clearance has cast doubt on the venue’s readiness, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider alternate options. 
 
  BCCi considering alternatives  
According to BCCI’s Devajit Saikia, clarity is urgently needed, with the ICC also growing concerned about the delays. Saikia stated that if necessary permissions are not granted by Saturday, the board will explore alternative venues to host the scheduled matches.
 
A probe committee, formed by the Karnataka government, is examining the cause of the April stampede and recommending future safety measures. The KSCA, meanwhile, maintains that all required documentation has been submitted and that it remains hopeful of a positive outcome.

If permissions fall through, it would significantly impact the tournament’s logistics. Bengaluru is slated to host marquee clashes like India vs England and India vs South Africa, both of which are major draws for fans.
 
Adding to the complication, a recent court ruling described the stadium as "unfit for mass gatherings," further muddying the waters. The ruling emphasized long-standing civic issues like poor crowd control and inadequate exits.
 
With time ticking away, both KSCA and BCCI must act swiftly. For the success of the Women’s World Cup and the safety of spectators, a prompt resolution is essential.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

