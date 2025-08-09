Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Hasan Nawaz shines in ODI debut as Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Hasan Nawaz shines in ODI debut as Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Nawaz joined forces with Hussain Talat to form a vital unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership worth 104 runs, rescuing Pakistan from a challenging chase in the day-night encounter.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hasan Nawaz made a stunning One Day International debut on Friday, scoring an unbeaten 63 to guide Pakistan to a thrilling five-wicket victory over West Indies in the first match of their ODI series.
 
Nawaz joined forces with Hussain Talat to form a vital unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership worth 104 runs, rescuing Pakistan from a challenging chase in the day-night encounter. The duo’s efforts ensured Pakistan crossed the line with seven balls to spare.
 
West Indies post a competitive total 
Batting first, the West Indies managed 280 runs all out. Evin Lewis led the scoring with 60 runs off 62 balls, including three sixes and five fours. Contributions also came from Shai Hope (55) and Roston Chase (53).
 
 
Chasing 281 to win, Pakistan started strongly with Mohammad Rizwan adding 53 runs before being dismissed lbw by Shamar Joseph in the 38th over. At that point, Pakistan still needed 101 runs to secure the win. 

Nawaz Seals the Victory 
Nawaz brought up 63 runs from 54 balls, hitting three sixes and five fours. He hammered a six on the second ball of the 49th over and finished the game with a boundary off Joseph’s final delivery. Talat contributed 41 runs from 37 balls, including one six and four fours.
 
After winning the toss, Pakistan chose to field first, which quickly paid off. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed an early breakthrough by bowling Brandon King for four in the first over. Afridi finished with four wickets in the innings.
 
Key dismissals included Lewis, bowled by Saim Ayub, and West Indies captain Hope, bowled by Shaheen and caught by Rizwan.
 
In the closing stages, Roston Chase scored a quick half-century but was dismissed immediately after. Pakistan’s Naseem Shah cleaned up the tail, taking wickets of Gudakesh Motie and Jediah Blades to end the innings.
 
The ODI series continues with the second match scheduled for Sunday, August 10, followed by the final encounter two days later.

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

