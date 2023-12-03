Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

BAN vs NZ Test: Taijul's 10-wicket haul helps Tigers beat Kiwis by 150 runs

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took his second 10-wicket haul in tests as Bangladesh secured a 150-run victory in the series-opening match against New Zealand on Saturday

Taijul Islam of Bangladesh helps beat Kiwis

Taijul Islam of Bangladesh helps beat Kiwis

AP Sylhet (Bangladesh)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 02:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took his second 10-wicket haul in tests as Bangladesh secured a 150-run victory in the series-opening match against New Zealand on Saturday.
Taijul followed his 4-109 with 6-75 in the second innings to wrap up New Zealand's innings for 181 in the first session of the final day, with the tourists chasing a target of 332 runs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Offspinner Nayeem Hasan complemented him with 2-40, while pacer Shoriful Islam (1-13) and offspinner Mehidy Hasan (1-44) contributed a wicket apiece.
We are just thinking about the process, not the result, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said. We have so many test matches coming up. This win will give us a confidence to do well.
"As I said earlier, we want to make winning a habit at home. Hopefully we will be able to continue the performance.
Daryl Mitchell battled to top-score for the visitors with a patient 58 from 120 balls.
Resuming at 113-7, Mitchell's presence gave New Zealand a slim hope of an unlikely victory and he struck Taijul for a boundary from the third ball of the day before punching the same bowler for a single through cover to raise his ninth half-century off 99 balls.
Unlike many of his compatriots Mitchell looked confident against the host's spinners, but a mis-timed sweep shot against offspinner Nayeem Hasan eventually brought about his dismissal and effectively ended New Zealand's hopes of saving the game.
Skipper Tim Southee scored an attacking 34 off 24 balls, with one four and two sixes, before Taijul dismissed him to complete his 12th five-for.
Taijul then wrapped up the match when Ish Sodhi, who made a laborious 22 off 91, popped a simple catch to Zakir Hasan at silly mid-off.
Bangladesh played well and are a very good side in these conditions. As a bowling group, we needed to sustain pressure, Southee said. It was a pretty good wicket. Took a bit of spin which you expect in this part of the world.
"We'll reflect on this and try to be better in the next game. Everyone's striving to always improve their game and get better.

Also Read

Williamson's thumb fracture can affect New Zealand's World Cup campaign

World Cup: Recovering Kane Williamson to be selected in New Zealand's squad

IND vs NZ SF: Gavaskar decodes Williamson's technique to tackle Kuldeep

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham accepts Bayern's 100 million Euros bid

Harry Kane leaves Tottenham, joins Bayern Munich for 100 million euros

India vs Australia 5th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

IND vs AUS 5th T20 preview: Youngsters to get a look-in, India eye 4-1 win

165 cricket players to go under hammer in WPL auction on December 9

Indian cricket team register most wins in T20I format after beating Aus

Mohammed Shami consults sports orthopaedic in Mumbai for ankle condition

Opener Mahmudul Hasan made 86 as Bangladesh was bowled out 310 in its first innings but New Zealand compiled 317, for a seven-run lead, courtesy of a brilliant 104 from Kane Williamson.
Shanto then became the first Bangladesh cricketer to hit a century on debut as captain as the hosts made 338 in the second innings, and set a daunting 332-run target for the Black Caps on an increasingly deteriorating pitch.
Taijul then spun his way through the tourists batting line-up late on day four and the final morning to lead Bangladesh to its first victory against New Zealand at home, and only its second overall.
The second and final test of the series begins on December 6 at Mirpur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh cricket team New Zealand cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 02:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon