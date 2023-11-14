Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

IND vs NZ SF: Gavaskar decodes Williamson's technique to tackle Kuldeep

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand semifinal: While Kuldeep has leaked runs at an economy rate of 6 runs per over, Williamson has amassed 187 runs at an average of 93.50

Kane Williamson vs Kuldeep Yadav

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand semifinal: Kane Williamson vs Kuldeep Yadav

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New Zealand captain Kane Willamson is raring to go against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. He cleared all the air around unfit players in the Kiwi camp and informed that all 15 members of the New Zealand squad are fit and available for selection.
"With a squad of 15 and everybody's fit, which is a nice change," Williamson said in the pre-match press conference.

Though this is a significant boost for the BlackCaps' prospect in the semifinal, India should be wary of Williamson's batting prowess in the middle overs. 

Be it the 2019 World Cup 2023 semifinal or 2021 World Test championship final, it has always been the Kiwi captain who came between India's dream of an ICC trophy. During the 2019 IND vs NZ semifinal, captain Kane stitched brilliant partnerships with Henry Henry Nicholls and Ross Taylor after being reduced to 1-1.


Come Wednesday, Williamson's wicket will be crucial for Team India. Williamson has the technique and temperament to play out the new ball, and when the slow bowlers arrive, he can manoeuvre the strike easily.

India's legendary batter, Sunil Gavaskar, elaborated on how Williamson is the biggest threat to India in the semifinal.

"He uses his feet well to go down the pitch to smother the turn if needed; he then uses the crease as well. So, he's a very good player. I don’t think he will be fussed about playing Kuldeep; he will know how to tackle him," Gavaskar said on a Star Sports show.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled well in patches, taking 14 wickets by conceding runs at an economy rate of 6 runs per over. Meanwhile, Williamson has played only three matches in the 2023 World Cup, scoring 187 runs at an average of 93.50 with 95 being his highest individual score.

Also Read

Williamson's thumb fracture can affect New Zealand's World Cup campaign

World Cup: Recovering Kane Williamson to be selected in New Zealand's squad

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham accepts Bayern's 100 million Euros bid

Harry Kane leaves Tottenham, joins Bayern Munich for 100 million euros

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

WC 2023: Injured during cricket match? There's insurance for only Rs 100

World Cup 2023 semifinal: Umpires for IND vs NZ, AUS vs SA semis announced

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023


" If needed, you don’t want to hit him for boundaries; just work it away for six singles if that is required. Then, six runs an over is a good scoring rate by any standard, so he will look to do that. When the boundary ball comes along, he will hit the boundary ball, so we’ve seen his willingness to take more risks. We haven’t seen that side of Kane Williamson maybe in 2019, but here, we have seen him take the aerial route," Gavaskar added.

Notably, India have failed to beat New Zealand when the two teams met in the knockout matches of ICC tournaments.
Topics : Virat Kohli ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Kane Williamson ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand India New Zealand Cricket New Zealand cricket team kuldeep yadav BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon