Virat Kohli fitness update: Will India star batter play 2nd ODI vs England?

Indian cricket fans were taken by surprise when Virat Kohli was not included in India's Playing XI for the first One Day International (ODI) against England in Nagpur.
His absence was unexpected, especially since the three-match ODI series is considered a crucial preparation ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.
Kohli was seen with heavy strapping on his knee before the match, and at the toss, Rohit Sharma confirmed that the star batter would miss the game due to knee soreness.
For 1,130 days, Kohli had managed to avoid injuries that often sideline even the toughest athletes—until Thursday in Nagpur.
However, Kohli’s knee issue does not appear to be serious. According to multiple media reports, the Indian batter is expected to be fit for selection in the second ODI.
With the Champions Trophy approaching, concerns over Kohli’s fitness have emerged, especially amid discussions about his recent dip in form.
A Times of India report states that Kohli is likely to feature in India's Playing XI for the second ODI in Cuttack.
"His right knee was fine during practice, but once we got back to the hotel, it swelled up. It doesn’t seem too bad, though. He will most likely play in the Cuttack ODI," a team insider was quoted as saying by Times of India. Will Virat Kohli visit NCA for knee check-up? The 36-year-old has not yet undergone scans. It remains to be seen whether Kohli will travel to Bengaluru for a quick check-up at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) or accompany the team to Cuttack for the next match.
Who will Kohli replace in India's Playing XI for the second ODI?
Shreyas Iyer, who played a blistering knock of 59 runs off just 36 balls in the first ODI, shared an interesting anecdote about Kohli’s last-minute exclusion.
"I was watching a movie last night and thought I could extend my night. Then I got a call from the skipper saying I might have to play because Virat has a sore knee. I rushed back to my room and went to sleep straight away," Iyer revealed in the post-match press conference.
Despite Iyer’s superb performance, Kohli may replace him in India's Playing XI for the second ODI.
With Shubman Gill serving as the vice-captain, his place in the team appears secure. When Virat Kohli missed matches due to injury?
For years, Virat Kohli had been an unyielding force on the cricket field, his body a fortress against fatigue and injury. Yet, even the mightiest warriors have their moments of vulnerability.
In 2022, the unthinkable happened—an upper back spasm forced him to sit out a crucial Test against South Africa, a rare sight for a player known for his relentless endurance. Before that, in 2021, a stiff back kept him out of a warm-up match against a select county XI, a small yet frustrating setback. But perhaps the most heartbreaking of all came in 2017, when his sheer determination to save a boundary saw him injure himself, ultimately ruling him out of the fourth Test against Australia. Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here