Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BCCI to release Rs 1 cr for treatment of cancer-stricken Anshuman Gaekwad

BCCI's decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandip Patil, who had enjoined the cricket board to help Gaikwad

Jay Shah, BCCI AGM

Jay Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad's family to take stock of the situation and extend support. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a noble gesture, the BCCI on Sunday decided to release Rs one crore for the treatment of former India coach Anshuman Gaikwad, who is battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London.
BCCI's decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandip Patil, who had enjoined the cricket board to help Gaikwad.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Mr. Jay Shah has instructed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India's veteran cricketer Mr Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer," BCCI apex council said in a statement.
 
Gaekwad, son of former India captain D K Gaekwad, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London.
"Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad's family to take stock of the situation and extend support. The board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad's quick recovery," the statement continued.
"The BCCI will continue to monitor Mr Gaekwad's progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," it added.
The 71-year-old Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kapil Dev

'I am in pain': Kapil Dev appeals BCCI to help ailing Anshuman Gaekwad

india vs pakistan

India says 'no' to Pak for Champions Trophy 2025, seeks match relocation

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid declines Rs 2.5 crore bonus for 2024 T20 World Cup victory

Jay Shah, Rahul Dravid

Under Rahul Dravid, India emerged as dominant force: BCCI secy Shah

cricket, sports, world cup, victory parade

BCCI officials present India team with Rs 125 cr cheque at Wankhede Stadium

Topics : BCCI BCCI revenue Indian Cricket cancer patient

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon