Ben Duckett's 84 helps England seal T20 series sweep over Windies

England completed a 3-0 sweep of the Twenty20 international series against the West Indies after smashing 248-3 en route to a 37-run win in Southampton on Tuesday.

Put into bat for what proved a high-scoring third and final match of the series, England racked up its second-highest total in the format as Ben Duckett made a 46-ball 84 and put on 120 for the opening wicket with Jamie Smith, whose 26-ball 60 included five sixes.

England delivered its highest-ever score after 10 overs of a T20 135-1 and never let up, with captain Harry Brook (35) and Jacob Bethell (36) sharing an unbroken stand of 70 in 5.1 over to help set an imposing target of 249.

 

The Windies never really got close on a good batting track though still made a commendable 211-8 after slipping to 70-4 after 7.1 overs.

Rovman Powell was the top scorer for the tourists with an unbeaten 79 off 45 balls, and captain Shai Hope had a 27-ball 45.

England also won the ODI series between the teams by a 3-0 margin, marking an ideal start to the white-ball captaincy for Brook.

England's focus switches to test cricket now, with a highly anticipated five-match series against India starting June 20.

